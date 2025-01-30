Always Choose A Dry White Wine When Cooking With Mussels

We'd say that mussels and wine go together like sugar and spice, but really, there should never be sweetness involved. A dry white should always be the bottle of choice; the fruit notes and acidity are a match made in heaven with the saltiness of mussels. Mismatched pairings are one of the biggest mistakes to avoid when cooking mussels, so narrow that criteria down further. Tasting Table caught up with Roberta Muir of Be Inspired to dig deeper. "Most mussel dishes call for a dry white wine such as an unoaked chardonnay, pinot grigio, or riesling," She explains, "Any dry white wine without a particularly dominant flavor will work well."

Why non-dominant? Well, alcohol burns off when it is heated, meaning the permanent qualities a bottle imparts on a dish are its core flavor notes. Mussels pair best with brighter wines, so the last thing you want is an imbalance. An unoaked white wine is more crisp-tasting and fruit-forward. However, when oaked, any fruity undertones are likely muffled. Experts recommend dry wine to start with because of its crispness, which effectively balances mussels' natural sweetness and salinity. It's important that you don't lose that quality by choosing an oaked bottle. Sticking to non-dominant wines is one of the best tips you need when cooking with mussels.