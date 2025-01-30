3 Simple Ways To Upgrade Store-Bought Broth For Flavorful Pho

There are plenty of ingredients to credit for pho's flavorful taste: aromatic basil, zesty lime, the list goes on and on. However, the richness of the dish comes from simmering beef bones for hours on end. When you've got a craving for pho but limited time, store-bought broth is the next best thing. We spoke to an expert for easy ways to spruce it up.

While there are some decent broths on the market, none compare to one that's been labored over. Thankfully, Kevin Tien of Moon Rabbit has some tips for amping up a store-bought broth. As a five times James Beard semifinalist, 2024 best chef Mid-Atlantic finalist, and the chef behind one of The New York Time's America's best restaurants in 2024, Tien knows the perfect methods for making grocery store broth pho-worthy.

"Use good spices, fish sauce (Three Crabs or Red Boat is the way to go), and make sure to add the charred onion and charred ginger," he advises. Tien's tips are simple, but they truly make all the difference when cooking delicious pho in a pinch. Many grocery store broths are made with flavorings, but adding fish sauce ensures the umami element is present. Both of Tien's recommendations contain anchovies, which have a potent, savory taste. If you're making vegetarian pho, opt for seaweed or soy sauce. Giving your aromatics a good char also makes store-bought broth more flavorful. The smoky caramelization that the aromatics undergo adds depth to the broth, resulting in pho that tastes restaurant-quality.

