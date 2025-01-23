Trader Joe's New Cookie Tiles Have Customers Hooked
If you are a Trader Joe's mega-fan or even an occasional shopper, it's impossible not to perk up when you see a new food hit the shelves. Recently, Trader Joe's shoppers have noticed a pleasingly pink box greeting them as they enter the affordable grocery chain known for its addicting snacks and multicultural frozen food offerings. The box, which boasts "Dark Chocolate & Almond Cookie Tiles," is $3.99 for 5 ounces of crispy, crunchy, and sweet goodness. Trader Joe's is no stranger to the cookie game, but these are the first tile-shaped cookies in its repertoire.
Of course, TJ's is (literally) breaking the cookie mold by offering these sweet-n-salty misshapen little squares, but it seems to be working. Early reviews on Reddit are unanimously positive, with some Redditors pointing out that these Dark Chocolate & Almond Cookie Tiles are reminiscent of a seasonal Trader Joe's offering, the Belgian Cookie Trio — specifically, the Milk Chocolate & Almond Cookie of the bunch. Others compared the flavor and consistency to brownie brittle and brownie cookies.
How TJ'S Dark Chocolate & Almond Cookie Tiles are made
According to the Trader Joe's website, these tiles are made at the grocery store's supplier in Thailand. It states that the supplier takes "a large, thin sheet of golden cookie batter and swirls in bits of dark chocolate and slivered almonds, then 'seals' in these inclusions with another thin layer of batter. The 'sheets' are baked until they reach a craveably crunchy, almost caramelized texture, then cut into bite-sized, snappy squares, or Tiles." Obviously, there's no wrong way to eat these cookies, but they would likely pair perfectly with a cup of coffee or tea and would be easily crumbled on top of ice cream or yogurt for some added sweet-treat texture.
The Trader Joe's product page also lists these tiles as being around for a limited time, so if the above description — paired with the ever-growing online TJ's Cookie Tile fan club — has piqued your interest, we recommend that you add them to your shopping list ASAP. Our guess is that Trader Joe's has ordered a limited quantity of Cookie Tiles to test out the popularity and sales of these new snacks. Hopefully, the hype continues and they'll be added to a more consistent rotation — we are big fans of super crunchy cookies (here's the secret to baking them yourself if you're interested).