The Best Frozen Enchiladas Are Totally Restaurant-Worthy

Homemade enchiladas stuffed with beef, chicken, or veggies are great for family-style dinners. However, when you're busy with said family, making a homespun recipe every night of the week can be taxing. That's where frozen enchiladas come to the rescue! To save you the trouble of deciding which enchilada brand to select from the many options available at the grocery store, we did a thorough taste test to find out which one is totally restaurant worthy. The winner of the acclaimed title? Trader Joe's salsa verde chicken enchiladas.

Taking the top spot in our list of 15 frozen enchiladas, ranked worst to best, each element of Trader Joe's chicken enchiladas was tasty and satisfying. The corn tortillas were abundant with plump chicken, there was just enough sauce with the right viscosity, and the entire dish was well spiced with warming cumin. While some of the enchiladas we tasted were either muted or overwhelmed with spice, this mighty contender hit the sweet spot, and was both robust and filling. The green onions and red peppers scattered over the surface also looked inviting on top of the green salsa verde (made with tomatillos, poblano peppers, and jalapeño peppers) and while these veggies provided visual appeal they were packed with flavor to boot. We're guessing it's the fact that enchiladas are made with fattier dark chicken meat instead of white chicken breast, which is known for drying out as it cooks, that gave these enchiladas such a juicy texture and flavor.

