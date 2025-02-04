9 Best Italian Desserts To Have After Pasta

When heading out for an Italian meal, pasta is the entrée of choice for many of us, whether it is a classic lasagna, spaghetti alla vongole, or the slightly less authentic mac 'n' cheese. When it comes time for dessert, choosing an option that will fill the need for a sweet treat without ruining the meal with overindulgence can be tricky. There are plenty of fantastic Italian desserts to choose from, and some of them were absolutely made to follow a pasta main course.

To help navigate the multitude of delicious Italian desserts and choose the best one to follow your pasta dish, I asked Piero Premoli, executive chef and partner at Pricci Atlanta to share his favorite tips for finding the ideal pairing. From selecting dishes that represent the same region to making sure the ingredients are seasonal, Premoli recommends the best strategy for pasta-pudding perfection, and reveals some of his favorite combinations.

Let's explore the best desserts to eat after pasta, from silky bonet to refreshing lemon sorbet. These perfect pairings will allow you to enjoy Italian cuisine at its finest and celebrate the diversity of the different regions in the country.