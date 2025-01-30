The Store-Bought Secret Ingredient To Elevate Your Bánh Mì Sauce

It's true — the secret is in the sauce. A crispy baguette, coriander sprigs, and juicy protein only take you so far in constructing the perfect bánh mì. You also need that umami-rich boost from the sauce, but since exact recipes are constantly evolving, the real question is how should you add it? With so many unique approaches, Tasting Table sought an answer from chef Kevin Tien, the man behind acclaimed Washington, D.C. restaurant Moon Rabbit. As a five-time James Beard semifinalist and 2024 Best Chef Mid-Atlantic finalist, Tien has some serious tricks up his sleeve. "Adding green peppercorns in brine makes for an extra delicious and surprising bite," he reveals, when asked about what to add to bánh mì sauce.

These peppercorns are lighter in intensity and more zesty than the stereotypical black variety you see on shelves — they're basically unripe peppercorns, and they can be eaten in moderation just as they are. It's also a cheap adjustment; a 4-ounce bag of Spicy World whole green peppercorns costs just $6.95 on Amazon. Easily incorporate some into a simple bánh mì sandwich recipe, either whole in your sauce, or adding them when brining or marinating the meat. It might seem indirect, but the lingering flavor intensely complements the soy, fish, and Worcestershire-based sauce you pour on later. Their tang successfully balances all types of umami-heavy foods — from mushrooms to steak — so why not add bánh mì to that list?

