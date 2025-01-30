The Store-Bought Secret Ingredient To Elevate Your Bánh Mì Sauce
It's true — the secret is in the sauce. A crispy baguette, coriander sprigs, and juicy protein only take you so far in constructing the perfect bánh mì. You also need that umami-rich boost from the sauce, but since exact recipes are constantly evolving, the real question is how should you add it? With so many unique approaches, Tasting Table sought an answer from chef Kevin Tien, the man behind acclaimed Washington, D.C. restaurant Moon Rabbit. As a five-time James Beard semifinalist and 2024 Best Chef Mid-Atlantic finalist, Tien has some serious tricks up his sleeve. "Adding green peppercorns in brine makes for an extra delicious and surprising bite," he reveals, when asked about what to add to bánh mì sauce.
These peppercorns are lighter in intensity and more zesty than the stereotypical black variety you see on shelves — they're basically unripe peppercorns, and they can be eaten in moderation just as they are. It's also a cheap adjustment; a 4-ounce bag of Spicy World whole green peppercorns costs just $6.95 on Amazon. Easily incorporate some into a simple bánh mì sandwich recipe, either whole in your sauce, or adding them when brining or marinating the meat. It might seem indirect, but the lingering flavor intensely complements the soy, fish, and Worcestershire-based sauce you pour on later. Their tang successfully balances all types of umami-heavy foods — from mushrooms to steak — so why not add bánh mì to that list?
Other strategies to perfect your sauce
Any bánh mì lover knows that its sauce excels because of the harmoniousness of its blend. This all-important component is tangy, peppy, and full of umami. However, aside from tactically adding green peppercorns, how else can you fine-tune the sauce? The obvious advice is to carefully measure ingredients but be prepared to adapt to taste. A slight slip of the hand, varying individual preferences, and even regional differences in the flavor of products like soy all impact the final result. By all means, follow an authentic bánh mì sauce recipe. But, ultimately, designate your taste buds as creative directors.
When finalizing the sauce's strength, a key consideration is protein choice. The absolute best type of meat to use for a bánh mì sandwich is pork belly, an inherent combination of sweet and salty notes with natural umami. In contrast, a tofu bánh mì recipe generally requires a stronger seasoning approach. Untouched, the meat alternative can be mind-numbingly bland — proper marination is essential, so those green peppercorns will be a happy addition, or go for a heavy dashing of strong sauce.
Desperate for a perfectly flavored bánh mì? Don't be a one-trick pony when finalizing the sandwich. The tastiest creations have layers of sauces. Drizzle the primary mixture first (that slightly sugary soy, fish, and Worcestershire-based sauce), adding a second option, like sriracha or gochujang, for a final kick.