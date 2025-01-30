Is It Better To Use Fresh Or Dried Onions And Garlic In Your Chili?

Ah, the classic controversy. Do you really need fresh onions and garlic in your chili? Or is your partner/friend/parent absolutely right, and dried ingredients achieve a better result? It's a real crowd divider. Tasting Table caught up with Jesse Moore, corporate chef at Cargill Protein North America, to weigh in on the dilemma. "You're getting into heated debate at this point," Moore says, before revealing, "I like using dried/ground in cooking and keep the fresh for garnishing bowls of it." He believes that both types of onion and garlic belong in your chili. It's more a question of timing.

Moore's approach taps into the savvy rule of dried first and fresh last. Adding dry seasonings at the start effectively activates their trapped oils and fragrances. Dried onion and garlic just need that head start to really shine. Holding fire on those meticulously prepared fresh slices is worth the wait, though, as they'll create welcome textural contrast as a garnish. "Fresh onion crunch in a bowl of chili is one of the best things," says Moore.

The two formats have many pros and cons, including preparation demands and storage considerations. Nutritionally, dried and fresh onion and garlic are nearly identical, but practically speaking, there might be an option that you favor. It's a lot to consider; don't even get us started on when to use garlic powder versus granulated garlic.

