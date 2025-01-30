2 Tips For Better Bánh Mì Sauce, According To A Chef

Bánh mì are a beloved Vietnamese staple with global appeal. The protein filling may change but there's a foundational formula that defines it; every bánh mì sandwich is served in baguette-style bread with cilantro, pickled veggies, and a chili-infused mayonnaise sauce. An easy bánh mì sauce that we use in our recipe for tofu bánh mì blends mayonnaise and sriracha, two household staples. However, we spoke with a chef who thinks that store-bought and scratch-made components should be used in equal measures. Chef Kevin Tien of acclaimed Washington, D.C. restaurant Moon Rabbit is a five-time James Beard semifinalist, with his restaurant appearing in "The New York Times" list of America's best restaurants in 2024, and says homemade mayo is where it's at, mixed with one of two store-bought sauces for seasoning.

The chef says, "I like to make my own mayo using egg yolks only and to have Maggi or Golden Mountain seasoning as well." Maggi is a fermented sauce made with wheat gluten and additional seasonings, giving it a complex trifecta of salty, smoky, and roasted flavors. Golden Mountain sauce may be lesser known, but we have dedicated an entire article on what it is and how to cook with it. It's basically a Thai soy sauce with the perfect balance of sweet and salty. Both seasonings will bring a world of depth to complement bánh mì's savory meat, spicy chilies, and pickled veggies.