The Worst Frozen Enchiladas You Can Buy Belong To A Popular Grocery Chain
When you think of a hot enchilada, you probably imagine a warm, flavorful dish with a perfect balance of tender tortillas, rich sauce, and melty cheese that hits all the right spots. Unfortunately, not every frozen enchilada lives up to that expectation. In our ranking of 15 frozen enchiladas, one product stood out — for all the wrong reasons.
Kroger's cheese enchiladas in red sauce claimed the bottom spot, failing on nearly every front. The taste was overwhelmingly salty, to the point where our reviewer could barely taste anything else. The sauce was thin and lackluster, offering little in the way of the bold, savory flavor you expect from an enchilada. And to make matters worse, the so-called "family size" was underwhelming, smaller than anticipated for a product marketed to feed multiple people.
Frozen meals are meant to offer quick, convenient comfort, but that doesn't mean quality should be sacrificed. According to a recent survey by the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association, 75% of consumers cite cost savings as a top reason for choosing frozen foods, and 66% rely on pre-portioned ingredients to meet their health goals. When frozen meals fail to deliver, it compromises not only convenience but also the value customers seek.
What makes a great frozen enchilada
With so many frozen enchilada choices available, it's clear that not all are created equal. The best frozen enchiladas excel in flavor, texture, and portion size — unfortunately, Kroger's didn't quite make the cut in these main areas. Authenticity is key, starting with a well-crafted enchilada sauce, proper seasoning, and tortillas that hold their structure without becoming soggy or rubbery.
Enchiladas have roots in Aztec cuisine, where corn tortillas wrapped food in a simple yet flavorful dish. Today, frozen enchiladas strive to replicate this tradition, but shortcuts often lead to failure. Kroger's enchiladas relied on heavy salt and artificial flavors instead of the vibrant taste of organic roasted chiles and organic cheese used by top brands. Sodium is a major concern with frozen meals — over 70% of dietary sodium comes from packaged foods, not table salt, and excess sodium can compromise both taste and health.
A great frozen enchilada doesn't just satisfy — it leaves you wanting more. While Kroger's fell short, many brands in the ranking excelled by sticking to traditional recipes and thoughtful ingredients. If you're looking for better options, Amy's enchiladas offer organic varieties like black bean and veggies, enchilada mole, and roasted poblano. Trader Joe's took the top ranking with its salsa verde chicken enchiladas. The ranking primarily focused on taste, with factors like price, ingredient quality, and preparation method playing a secondary role. Each dish was given a fair chance, and while some surprised, others failed to honor the tradition.