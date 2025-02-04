The Worst Frozen Enchiladas You Can Buy Belong To A Popular Grocery Chain

When you think of a hot enchilada, you probably imagine a warm, flavorful dish with a perfect balance of tender tortillas, rich sauce, and melty cheese that hits all the right spots. Unfortunately, not every frozen enchilada lives up to that expectation. In our ranking of 15 frozen enchiladas, one product stood out — for all the wrong reasons.

Kroger's cheese enchiladas in red sauce claimed the bottom spot, failing on nearly every front. The taste was overwhelmingly salty, to the point where our reviewer could barely taste anything else. The sauce was thin and lackluster, offering little in the way of the bold, savory flavor you expect from an enchilada. And to make matters worse, the so-called "family size" was underwhelming, smaller than anticipated for a product marketed to feed multiple people.

Frozen meals are meant to offer quick, convenient comfort, but that doesn't mean quality should be sacrificed. According to a recent survey by the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association, 75% of consumers cite cost savings as a top reason for choosing frozen foods, and 66% rely on pre-portioned ingredients to meet their health goals. When frozen meals fail to deliver, it compromises not only convenience but also the value customers seek.

