13 Common Mistakes To Avoid With Fermented Foods
Fermented foods and beverages, such as kombucha, sauerkraut, kimchi, and pickled vegetables, are not only delicious but also packed with beneficial probiotics that promote a healthy gut biome. With more people embracing the gut-healing benefits of fermentation, the popularity of these foods continues to rise. What's more, making your own fermented foods at home can save you a nice amount of money, adding to the growing interest in this traditional food preservation method.
Buying high-quality, store-bought versions of these probiotic-rich foods can add up quickly, especially if you're consuming them regularly. By fermenting at home, you can enjoy the same health benefits at a fraction of the cost while having greater control over ingredients, flavors, and overall quality. Whether looking to cut down on your grocery budget or simply want to explore the art of fermentation, home fermenting is an affordable and rewarding endeavor. Although, it's easy to make mistakes that can compromise the taste and safety of the food.
Throwing away spoiled, questionable, or inedible fermented foods can be frustrating and costly. To help you avoid these setbacks, let's take a look at the most common mistakes people make during fermentation. We will also discuss how to ensure yours turns out delicious, safe, and healthy.
Using the wrong type of container
Ensuring the safety and success of your batch of fermented foods begins with choosing the right container. Non-food-safe containers made of metal or non-food-grade plastic and ceramic are unsafe and negatively impact fermentation. Ceramic containers can be sources of lead contamination, while many metals can react with the acids in the food, causing off-flavors and potentially ruining the batch.
Additionally, some metals corrode over time, compromising the quality of your food and the integrity of the container itself. Non-food-grade plastics are also a concern and can leach harmful chemicals like bisphenol A (BPA) into the food, especially when exposed to acidic environments like those created during fermentation. Glass containers, on the other hand, are non-reactive, durable, and easy to clean, making them the ideal choice for fermenting.
A wide-mouth mason or canning jar with a food-safe plastic lid works perfectly for smaller batches as it's designed for long-term food storage. It also allows you to monitor the progress. For larger batches, you can opt for fermentation crocks made of lead-free ceramic. Alternatively, you can choose carboys made of glass, which often come with built-in features like water-seal lids to create an airtight environment, allowing gases to escape. Additionally, specialty fermentation lids with built-in airlocks are available for mason jars. They can help regulate the release of gases, providing a more controlled fermentation process.
Keeping the lid on too tightly
Don't forget that the fermentation process produces gases as the beneficial bacteria break down sugars and other compounds in the food. These gases, primarily carbon dioxide, need to escape from the jar to prevent pressure from building up. If the lid is sealed too tightly, the gases have nowhere to go, leading to several issues, ranging from cracked to exploding jars to stalled fermentation. The lack of airflow can slow or even halt the activity of the beneficial microbes crucial to fermentation.
There are a couple of solutions to avoid this. The simplest approach is to leave the lid on loosely so gases can escape while still providing a protective barrier against contaminants from the environment. If you want a more controlled release of gases, you can buy special fermentation lids with built-in airlocks. These lids allow carbon dioxide to escape while preventing oxygen from entering the jar, creating an optimal environment for fermentation. These lids are particularly helpful for longer fermentation processes or when you're making large batches that you want to control more carefully due to the potential for greater economic loss.
Using low-quality ingredients
This might go without saying, but using low-quality ingredients, like overripe, bruised, or damaged produce, will undermine the fermentation process, leading to safety and flavor issues. When fermenting vegetables, rely only on the freshest produce you can find and know which fruits and veggies are best for lacto-fermentation. Starting with unblemished produce is the best way to ensure beneficial bacteria can thrive and properly ferment the food. If you start with poor-quality ingredients, you are guaranteed to fail.
Overripe or bruised vegetables are already starting to break down, and damaged areas are breeding grounds for unwanted microorganisms. In addition, because overripe produce is soft and mushy, it will not have the desired crisp, crunchy texture that people typically appreciate in fermented foods. Substandard ingredients can also interfere with the development of the right flavors, as imperfect produce can introduce excess moisture, sugars, or natural yeasts. These throw off the delicate balance of the fermentation process. This can result in overly sour, inconsistent, and potentially unsafe fermented food.
Wrong amount of salt
Salt is another important key in the fermentation process, and getting the amount right plays a crucial role in the flavor, texture, and safe preservation of the food. Salt is essential for creating an environment that encourages the growth of beneficial bacteria, like lactic acid bacteria (LAB) while inhibiting the growth of harmful microorganisms.
Without enough salt, undesirable microorganisms thrive, leading to foodborne illness. Too little salt can also result in mushy vegetables because it helps preserve crispness by drawing out excess moisture. On the other hand, because salt is a natural disinfectant, too much makes it impossible for any microbes, including beneficial bacteria, to thrive, halting the fermentation process. As a result, the fermentation will fail, and the salt will simply overpower the natural flavor of the food.
To avoid these issues, it's essential to follow a proper salt-to-food ratio. It is typically around 2 to 3% of the total weight of the vegetables or about 1 to 1.5 tablespoons of salt per quart of water if you're making brine.
Not using filtered water
When making brine for fermenting vegetables, always use purified water. Many municipal water supplies contain chlorine or chloramine, which are added to disinfect the water. While these chemicals are safe for drinking, like too much salt, they can destroy the beneficial bacteria needed for fermentation.
Chlorine and chloramine are highly effective at killing bacteria, and unfortunately, they don't discriminate between harmful pathogens and the beneficial LAB responsible for fermenting vegetables. If the chemicals in tap water kill off the bacteria, the fermentation process can be stunted or may not occur at all. This will leave you with vegetables that remain raw, unfermented, and highly prone to spoilage. In addition, chlorine can also affect the taste of your fermented food, imparting a chemical flavor that taints the natural flavors of the vegetables.
To avoid these issues, it's best to use filtered or dechlorinated water when making fermented foods. Boiling tap water and letting it cool or leaving it out for several hours will allow chlorine to dissipate. However, chloramine requires a more thorough filtration process, such as using activated carbon filters. By employing water free from these sanitation chemicals, you create an environment where the beneficial bacteria can thrive, ensuring a successful and safe fermentation.
Ignoring food safety practices
Proper sanitation is essential to ensure that harmful bacteria, such as Salmonella, E. coli, or Listeria, don't have the opportunity to grow. Ignoring food safety practices during fermentation can have serious consequences, such as foodborne illnesses ranging from mild to severe. For example, using the same knife or cutting board for raw meat and vegetables without sanitizing in between can transfer harmful bacteria to the latter. Such unsanitary practices lead to cross-contamination and result in the proliferation of dangerous microorganisms during the fermentation process.
Mold and yeast growth is another concern, as dirty equipment or surfaces can harbor spores that multiply quickly in the brine, leading to unsafe food. Improper sanitation can throw off the fermentation process from occurring as it should. This is because it enables harmful bacteria to outcompete beneficial LAB, leading to spoiled vegetables with off-flavors, unpleasant textures, or foul odors.
To ensure safe and successful fermentation, always practice good hand-washing hygiene. Use sanitized equipment straight out of the dishwasher and monitor the fermentation process regularly (more on this below). This way, you can ensure that your fermented vegetables are not only tasty but also safe to eat.
Overcrowding the container
Let's look at how to put everything together when filling your jars and why it is important not to pack vegetables too tightly. One of the main problems with overcrowding your jar with too much food is that it limits the free flow of essential gases, like carbon dioxide. It also prevents proper liquid distribution, which is crucial for successful fermentation. Proper submersion (more on this below) of the vegetables in brine is key to preventing exposure to air and ensuring a safe, effective process.
As previously noted, fermentation relies on a consistent anaerobic environment (one without oxygen) where beneficial LAB can thrive. If overcrowding forces the vegetables into contact with air, it increases the risk of oxidation, mold growth, spoilage, or a dry, shriveled texture.
Overcrowding can also slow down or disrupt the fermentation rate. When vegetables are packed too tightly, there may not be enough space for the gases produced during fermentation to escape, creating excess pressure inside the container. To avoid this, make sure not to pack the vegetables too tightly and leave enough room for both liquid and gas flow, ensuring a smoother, more successful fermentation.
Not submerging the food completely in brine
As mentioned above, failing to fully submerge food in brine during fermentation can lead to several issues that compromise the safety and quality of your final product. When parts of the food are in contact with air, they become vulnerable to spoilage. Mold typically appears as a fuzzy, white layer on the surface of the vegetables. While some molds are harmless, many are toxic and pose a serious health risk. Even a small amount of mold can spoil an entire batch.
Additionally, when the food isn't fully submerged, it can result in uneven fermentation. While the submerged portions will ferment properly, the exposed areas may remain raw or under-fermented, leading to inconsistent flavors. Some parts of the vegetables might taste tangy and fermented, while others could be bland or unpleasantly sour.
To avoid these problems, it's essential to completely submerge the food in the brine. You can use weights, lids, plates, or other heavy objects to hold the food down, ensuring an airtight seal and creating the ideal conditions for proper fermentation. This will not only prevent spoilage but also ensure consistent, delicious results.
Fermenting in direct sunlight
Now that you have jars full of beautiful vegetables ready for fermentation, it's time to find the perfect spot for the process to unfold. Fermentation works best within a stable, warm temperature range, typically between 65 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit. This is why it is recommended to never place your jars in direct sunlight.
Sunlight can cause the temperature to rise too high, accelerating fermentation too quickly, which may result in overly sour or unevenly fermented vegetables. Alternatively, the temperature can drop when the sun sets or on cloudy days, causing inconsistent environments. This instability can lead to incomplete fermentation, spoilage, or the growth of harmful bacteria. Another concern is that direct sunlight can accelerate oxidation. This can cause the vegetables to lose their vibrant color, texture, and flavor.
To ensure the best results, it is ideal to ferment in a consistently moderately warm but dark or shaded area. A good spot could be a cabinet above the fridge or a pantry that stays at a steady temperature. This helps maintain the right conditions for the beneficial bacteria to flourish without interference from external heat or light. By keeping the jars in a stable, controlled environment, you can avoid the risks associated with direct sunlight and achieve the best flavor, texture, and safety in your fermented foods.
Improper temperature
The ideal range of temperature for fermentation encourages the growth of beneficial LAB while inhibiting the development of unwanted microorganisms. If the temperature is too low, fermentation will slow down significantly or even stop entirely, resulting in underdeveloped, inconsistent flavors.
On the flip side, if the temperature is too hot — above 80 degrees Fahrenheit — it will accelerate the fermentation process, which introduces its own risks. Heat favors rapid growth of undesirable bacteria and yeasts, leading to off-flavors, a mushy texture, and certain spoilage — not to mention those dreaded exploding jars!
To maintain an ideal fermentation temperature, it's important to choose a location that stays consistently warm, such as a cupboard, pantry, or even on top of the water heater. In the summer, when temperatures rise, you might want to move your jars to a cooler, shaded spot. In colder months, consider using a heating mat or placing the jars in the oven with just the light on to help maintain consistent warmth, ensuring your food ferments properly and safely.
Not monitoring or tasting
Just because you have tucked your jars into a dark cupboard doesn't mean you can forget all about them! One of the key benefits of home fermentation is the ability to customize the taste and texture of your vegetables, but to do so, you must regularly monitor them. And because fermentation is a natural, dynamic process, it cannot be rushed or cut short as the LAB needs time to break down sugars and produce the acids that preserve the vegetables to create that signature tang.
Most fermentation processes need anywhere from three to seven days to fully develop, but the process can take much longer at lower temperatures or if you prefer a stronger flavor. To get the timing of the fermentation process right, you have to taste your handiwork. Failing to do so can lead to a number of issues that affect the flavor and safety of the final product. Too little time, and you end up with flavors that are flat, bland, and almost raw.
Too much time, on the other hand, can result in over-fermentation, where the vegetables become pungent, unpleasant, or too intense for your liking, especially if you're new to fermenting and haven't acquired a taste for it yet. The crunchiness you hope for will be replaced by something more mushy, and the once-vibrant vegetables lose their charm.
Not refrigerating fermented foods after they're ready
Once your vegetables have reached the level of fermentation you desire, they should be moved to the refrigerator to slow the aging process. Leaving them at room temperature causes the beneficial bacteria to continue their work, leading to over-fermented vegetables. This will result in overly sour, pungent, spicy, or otherwise unpleasant flavors, especially if you prefer milder ones.
Over time, if the fermentation process is allowed to continue unchecked, the texture of the vegetables will degrade as well. They may become too soft and mushy and lose their characteristic crunch. Another issue with leaving fermented food out too long is the risk of spoilage. While the acidic environment created by fermentation helps preserve the vegetables, prolonged exposure to room temperature can still lead to the growth of harmful bacteria or mold. The brine may also become cloudy or develop an off-smell, both signs that the fermented food is no longer safe to eat.
To prevent these problems, once your fermented food has reached the desired level of tang and texture, promptly transfer it to the refrigerator. The cold temperature will preserve it, halt the bacterial activity, and keep it fresh, maintaining its flavor and safety for weeks or even months.
Not using enough starter culture
Not all lacto-fermentation relies on naturally occurring LAB to ferment vegetables in brine. Some types of fermentation require specific starter cultures or SCOBYs (short for Symbiotic Culture of Bacteria and Yeast) to succeed. Those used for making certain cheeses, sourdough bread, or fermented beverages like kombucha or kefir need carefully chosen starter cultures.
These cultures contain a mix of bacteria, yeasts, or molds that kickstart the fermentation process and guide it in the right direction. A common mistake in this process is under-using the starter culture, either by adding too little or using one that isn't appropriate for your specific food. Without enough starter, the fermentation may not proceed properly, leading to slow or incomplete fermentation, off-flavors, or contamination.
Hopefully, these tips will help you avoid common fermentation pitfalls and ensure your batches are delicious and safe. By understanding the different types of fermentation, using the right amount of starter cultures, and following proper practices, you'll be on your way to creating consistently successful fermented food. Whether you're making sauerkraut, sourdough, or kombucha, these guidelines will help you enjoy the process and achieve the best possible results!