Benjamin Franklin was arguably the most famous American man of the 18th century. The Philadelphia scientist, inventor, author, diplomat, printer, and publisher was the official agent in London for four American colonies between 1757 and 1775. Next, Franklin represented Pennsylvania in the Second Continental Congress, helping to draft the Declaration of Independence. Franklin was also the first ever U.S. ambassador, arriving in France in 1778 to persuade its leaders to support America during the Revolutionary War. Franklin loved going about in Parisian society and used his fame and signature American simplicity to leverage French military assistance for the new nation. His reputation for witty conversation and scientific brilliance served him well in these endeavors.

It's no wonder, then, that Franklin's witticisms are still shared today, particularly the sayings he created for "Poor Richard's Almanack", his annual publication (still available in modern versions today), featuring useful information such as weather forecasts, calendars, recipes, and science news. Poor Richard Saunders, Franklin's fictitious pseudonym, also shared advisory sayings, such as "Haste makes waste," and "He that lies down with dogs, shall rise up with fleas."

Like many famous people, Ben Franklin is often misquoted, and his supposed declaration about God and beer is one of the best-known misquotes. Benjamin Franklin never said, "Beer is proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy," despite this saying's appearance on all sorts of beer-related items, from T-shirts to the store 2be's beer wall in Bruges, Belgium (pictured above).

