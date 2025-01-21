Costco's New Vegetarian-Friendly Pasta Is Getting A Mixed First Impression
Much to the excitement of non-meat-eaters everywhere, Costco has released a new vegetarian-friendly pre-made meal. While the wholesaler has vegetarian, vegan, and plant-based packaged goods throughout the store, its take-and-bake kits are a different, meatier story. This makes Costco's new Mushroom Ravioli with Truffle Alfredo Meal Kit a welcome change, especially for those who don't eat meat or are trying to cut it out entirely.
At $5.99 a pound, each oven-ready tray comes packed with mushroom-stuffed ravioli smothered in a truffle Alfredo sauce and topped with parsley, shredded mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheese. According to the ingredients list, the mushroom filling is made with a combination of portobello and crimini mushrooms. Just to reiterate, this dish does not contain any meat, but it has been processed in a facility that also works with eggs, milk, fish, shellfish, and crustaceans as well as other allergens.
Like all of Costco's ready-baked meals, the heating instructions are insanely simple. All you need to do is pre-heat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, remove the clear plastic lid, and cover the top of the aluminum tray with tinfoil. Next, place the tray on a cookie sheet (to protect from gooey cheese spillage) in the middle of the pre-heated oven and bake for 60 minutes. At the end of the hour, you get a tray of about 16 mushroom ravioli, each about the size of a small coaster and drowning in a bubbly three-cheese blend.
Early Mushroom Ravioli with Truffle Alfredo reviews are in
As is typical with new items at Costco, the internet is already devouring and reviewing the offering before Costco has even had a chance to upload any information on the dish. Based on first impressions, the Mushroom Ravioli with Truffle Alfredo looks a little bland. But this isn't an indicator of flavor. In fact, this dish has the same creamy, beige vibes as Costco's Loaded Mashed Potatoes, and that's a seasonal fan favorite. Those who have had the opportunity to bake up the meal have reviewed it positively. One TikToker, @costcohotfinds, had very complimentary things to say about the smell and taste of the pasta, and said that this dish will "definitely be on regular rotation" in their house.
Other commenters who didn't seem to have had a chance to try the actual meal balked at its lengthy ingredient list and uninspiring look. However, aside from being uniquely vegetarian, this take-and-bake meal kit doesn't seem to have any more ingredients than Costco's other pre-made offerings. So, if you're a fan of the taste, ease, and price of Costco's pre-made meals, we definitely think that this is one you should be adding to your cart next time you're at the store. Only time will tell where it will fall on our next roundup of best and worst Costco prepared foods.