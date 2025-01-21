Costco's New Vegetarian-Friendly Pasta Is Getting A Mixed First Impression

Much to the excitement of non-meat-eaters everywhere, Costco has released a new vegetarian-friendly pre-made meal. While the wholesaler has vegetarian, vegan, and plant-based packaged goods throughout the store, its take-and-bake kits are a different, meatier story. This makes Costco's new Mushroom Ravioli with Truffle Alfredo Meal Kit a welcome change, especially for those who don't eat meat or are trying to cut it out entirely.

At $5.99 a pound, each oven-ready tray comes packed with mushroom-stuffed ravioli smothered in a truffle Alfredo sauce and topped with parsley, shredded mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheese. According to the ingredients list, the mushroom filling is made with a combination of portobello and crimini mushrooms. Just to reiterate, this dish does not contain any meat, but it has been processed in a facility that also works with eggs, milk, fish, shellfish, and crustaceans as well as other allergens.

Like all of Costco's ready-baked meals, the heating instructions are insanely simple. All you need to do is pre-heat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, remove the clear plastic lid, and cover the top of the aluminum tray with tinfoil. Next, place the tray on a cookie sheet (to protect from gooey cheese spillage) in the middle of the pre-heated oven and bake for 60 minutes. At the end of the hour, you get a tray of about 16 mushroom ravioli, each about the size of a small coaster and drowning in a bubbly three-cheese blend.

