The Mistake You Didn't Know You Were Making With Mofongo

If you've set out to make a shrimp mofongo recipe, there are a few key tips you'll want to keep in mind as you work to perfect the dish. Texture is paramount when it comes to these classic plantain-forward recipes. While mashing cubes of perfectly fried plantains is an essential step in preparations, too much zealousness can result in a dish that resembles some kind of vegetable puree or baby food — not the satisfying ingredient we are after. Not enough mashing will render your plantains into a chunky, salsa-like texture that is closer to a thick stuffing and won't hold together when you serve it.

Whether you decide to serve mofongo with seafood or meat or season the plantain mash with garlic or pork rinds, the texture of the smashed-up plantains must be protected at all costs. Your garlicky and spiced mashed plantains should look something like mashed potatoes when you're finished with them. Visually, you'll be able to see pieces of plantains in the mofongo you prepare, and the mofongo should remain clumped together when spooned into. If you lose sight of the chunks and your mixture becomes smooth, you'll have a paste-like substance on your hands. Admittedly, it's a tricky balance to master and requires a practiced hand, but fortunately, mofongo recipes are so delicious you most likely won't mind a few experimental undertakings.

