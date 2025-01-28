The Tater Tot Brand To Avoid At The Grocery Store

We ranked tater tots as our absolute favorite type of french fry, which is saying a lot considering that there are over 20 different types to choose from. Of course, not all tater tots are created equal, whether you're making them from scratch or picking up a frozen bag at the grocery store. If you're going the easier store-bought route to satisfy your tater tot fix, we've done a taste test and ranking of 7 brands to help you make the best choice. While our taste tester found some real winners, the tater tot brand that she thinks you should avoid at all costs is Great Value.

Walmart's store brand, Great Value, is true to its name, offering some of the cheapest prices compared to name brands. Unfortunately, the cheap price of Great Value tater tots doesn't compensate for its poor quality. The criteria for ranking tater tot brands were texture, taste, and oil content. Great Value tater tots fail in all three aspects. They were under-seasoned and bland, with a mushy, pulpy interior. And while cooking them according to the package directions crisped up the exterior, they were ultra-oily. Despite a promising golden-brown visual on the tater tot crust, the taste and overall consistency was as far away from a fried potato as you can get. According to reviews on Walmart's website, the tater tots have suffered over the last year or two due to what many customers surmise is a change in the product's recipe.

