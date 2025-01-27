Solve Oatmeal's Biggest Problem With One Magic Ratio
A steaming bowl of oatmeal sweetened with brown sugar or a drizzle of honey is a classic breakfast. Better yet, this unassuming dish is easy to elevate with yummy toppings like fresh berries, chocolate chunks, and coconut shavings. You can even transform it into a savory meal by omitting the sugar and topping it with a fried egg and half an avocado, much like a classic Chinese congee. However, oatmeal does have one big problem: It can turn out mushy and devoid of satisfying texture if overcooked. The solution is to sub half of your regular rolled oats for tougher steel-cut oats. This magic ratio results in oatmeal that's balanced and hearty rather than flat, gloopy, and lacking in density.
Rolled oats are roasted and steamed first before they're rolled out and flattened. This process breaks them down and makes them more susceptible to soaking up liquids quickly, which is why they cook super fast. Steel-cut oats, on the other hand, aren't steamed. While they are roasted, like rolled oats, and chopped up into smaller pieces, they take much longer to cook because they have a tougher texture. Combining both these types of oats allows their key features to work in conjunction, which produces an oatmeal that has an inviting texture. The result? Sumptuous creaminess from the rolled oats that soften at speed, and a toothsome consistency from the steel-cut oats that retain some of their characteristic chewy bite and structure.
Avoid over-stirring your oatmeal
To prevent your oatmeal from becoming chewy, avoid over-stirring it. If you move the oats around too much it can encourage more of the starch inside the grains to be released, which will give your finished dish a stickier texture. Some of the other mistakes you need to avoid when cooking oatmeal are using an insufficient measure of liquid or overcomplicating the process with too many add-ins. It's better to go the straightforward route than overwhelm your oat-based breakfast with extras. For example, Ina Garten simply adds dried fruit to her oatmeal to imbue it with some characteristic sweetness. She also puts the lid on the pan as it cooks to allow the gathered steam to plump up the fruit and lend it a juicy quality.
Bear in mind that steel-cut oats can take up to 30 minutes to cook, which is why you might prefer to make your oatmeal in a slow cooker overnight if you have a busy morning. Alternatively, consider making overnight oats with your magic ratio of rolled and steel-cut oats. Simply submerge them in milk and any other add-ins, such as honey or maple syrup, and refrigerate overnight. In the morning, you can stir through some grated apple and sprinkle over a dash of cinnamon for extra sweetness and a warming aroma.