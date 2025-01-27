Solve Oatmeal's Biggest Problem With One Magic Ratio

A steaming bowl of oatmeal sweetened with brown sugar or a drizzle of honey is a classic breakfast. Better yet, this unassuming dish is easy to elevate with yummy toppings like fresh berries, chocolate chunks, and coconut shavings. You can even transform it into a savory meal by omitting the sugar and topping it with a fried egg and half an avocado, much like a classic Chinese congee. However, oatmeal does have one big problem: It can turn out mushy and devoid of satisfying texture if overcooked. The solution is to sub half of your regular rolled oats for tougher steel-cut oats. This magic ratio results in oatmeal that's balanced and hearty rather than flat, gloopy, and lacking in density.

Advertisement

Rolled oats are roasted and steamed first before they're rolled out and flattened. This process breaks them down and makes them more susceptible to soaking up liquids quickly, which is why they cook super fast. Steel-cut oats, on the other hand, aren't steamed. While they are roasted, like rolled oats, and chopped up into smaller pieces, they take much longer to cook because they have a tougher texture. Combining both these types of oats allows their key features to work in conjunction, which produces an oatmeal that has an inviting texture. The result? Sumptuous creaminess from the rolled oats that soften at speed, and a toothsome consistency from the steel-cut oats that retain some of their characteristic chewy bite and structure.

Advertisement