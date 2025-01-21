Little Leaf Farms Is Giving Away $10,000 To The Best Salad Shaker. Here's How To Win

Salad lovers, listen up. Little Leaf Farms — the country's number one brand of greenhouse-grown packaged lettuce — is teaming up with the Internet's favorite fitness pop star, Caleb Marshall (a.k.a. The Fitness Marshall), for a fun foodie contest that makes eating your greens more rewarding than ever. The Show Us Your Shake Contest features Little Leaf Farms's popular line of salad kits, and will require you to show off your very best "salad shake" (you know, the often-aggressive act of shaking your salad in its container to ensure each ingredient is coated in dressing) for a chance to win $10,000.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. The Show Us Your Shake Contest is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, who are 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry & who possess a web-enabled mobile device as of 1/20/25. Sponsored by: Little Leaf Farms, LLC. For Official rules, visit: rules.dja.com/showusyourshake. Begins at 12:00 AM on 1/21/25 PM ET and ends at 11:59 AM ET on 2/7/25.

Little Leaf Farms' salad kits make it easy, too. Each kit comes with ready-to-eat lettuce, toppings, and dressings, meaning you can shake everything up in the container you bought it in and get your shake on, stat. And eating the salad is just as fun as shaking it up. Unlike most store-bought lettuce that's available, when you buy a container of Little Leaf Farms, there's no need to pay attention to the bottom of the package for sogginess. Little Leaf Farms uses sustainable, advanced technology to deliver its customers consistently crispy, long-lasting, and delicious greens. Plus, because its lettuce is grown in a greenhouse, it's available at peak freshness year-round, meaning you don't have to stop eating greens and shaking salads just because it's cold outside. In fact, we think wintertime is the best time to salad-shake: It's a great way to get your blood pumping and to get excited about fresh and healthy foods, which is the perfect start to a new year.

