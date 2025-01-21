Little Leaf Farms Is Giving Away $10,000 To The Best Salad Shaker. Here's How To Win
Salad lovers, listen up. Little Leaf Farms — the country's number one brand of greenhouse-grown packaged lettuce — is teaming up with the Internet's favorite fitness pop star, Caleb Marshall (a.k.a. The Fitness Marshall), for a fun foodie contest that makes eating your greens more rewarding than ever. The Show Us Your Shake Contest features Little Leaf Farms's popular line of salad kits, and will require you to show off your very best "salad shake" (you know, the often-aggressive act of shaking your salad in its container to ensure each ingredient is coated in dressing) for a chance to win $10,000.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. The Show Us Your Shake Contest is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, who are 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry & who possess a web-enabled mobile device as of 1/20/25. Sponsored by: Little Leaf Farms, LLC. For Official rules, visit: rules.dja.com/showusyourshake. Begins at 12:00 AM on 1/21/25 PM ET and ends at 11:59 AM ET on 2/7/25.
Little Leaf Farms' salad kits make it easy, too. Each kit comes with ready-to-eat lettuce, toppings, and dressings, meaning you can shake everything up in the container you bought it in and get your shake on, stat. And eating the salad is just as fun as shaking it up. Unlike most store-bought lettuce that's available, when you buy a container of Little Leaf Farms, there's no need to pay attention to the bottom of the package for sogginess. Little Leaf Farms uses sustainable, advanced technology to deliver its customers consistently crispy, long-lasting, and delicious greens. Plus, because its lettuce is grown in a greenhouse, it's available at peak freshness year-round, meaning you don't have to stop eating greens and shaking salads just because it's cold outside. In fact, we think wintertime is the best time to salad-shake: It's a great way to get your blood pumping and to get excited about fresh and healthy foods, which is the perfect start to a new year.
How to enter the Show Us Your Shake Contest
If you can't resist a little salad shake, the Show Us Your Shake Contest is absolutely for you. It doesn't matter how you shake: with one hand or two hands, side-to-side, or up and down. All that matters is that you shake, and shake with passion.
The contest will be open from Tuesday, January 21st through Friday, February 7th. To enter, all you have to do is post a video (60 seconds max) to your Instagram or TikTok feed in which you share your most creative way to shake up a salad — the sky's the limit. In your caption, be sure to include the hashtag #ShowUsYourShakeContest, and tag @LittleLeafFarms in order to be in the running for the grand prize of $10,000.
After the contest is closed, the top five submissions will be shared by The Fitness Marshall in a video on Instagram and TikTok on Thursday, February 27th. He'll review the best entries and will announce the grand prize winner, who will be able to say that they are indeed the very best salad shaker there is. If you'd like to claim this title (and possibly win $10,000), run to your local grocery store to pick up a Little Leaf Farms Salad Kit, and get shaking. Or simply grab a container of your favorite Little Leaf Farms lettuce and craft your very own perfectly balanced salad for shaking.
Little Leaf's Salad Kits will get you shaking and shimmying
With Little Leaf Farms' Salad Kits, there's no need to chop up veggies, wash and dry lettuce, or dirty a set of tongs. All that's required is some enthusiasm and a desire to get shaking — both of which we know you have. Currently, the brand offers three varieties of salad kits: Crispy Caesar, Southwest, and Sesame Ginger. Each kit is packaged in the brand's clamshell packaging made with post-consumer recycled plastic and has a base of Little Leaf Farms' Baby Crispy Green Leaf lettuce, which is oh-so-crispy and crunchy, especially when paired with different toppings.
The Crispy Caesar salad kit comes with creamy Romano dressing, tangy parmesan cheese, and crunchy garlic croutons. For a spicier flare, the Southwest salad kit gets topped with avocado ranch dressing, a Mexican-style cheese blend, chili-lime tortilla strips, and sweet corn. And for even more added crunch, try the Sesame Ginger salad kit. It's packed with crispy Thai seasoned wonton strips, sliced almonds, and toasted quinoa, plus a sesame ginger dressing. Each ingredient is individually wrapped, so simply open each package, pour the toppings over your salad, close the lid, and get ready to shake for a perfect, evenly-coated lunch.