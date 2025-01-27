The Cooking Method That Will Ruin Your Flap Steak Every Time

Now that you know how not to cook a flap steak, consider chef Michael Taus's advice on how you actually should: "Stick to grilling, pan-searing, or broiling to preserve its natural tenderness and rich flavor," he explains. Flap steak and similar cuts (like its California-loved counterpart, tri-tip) benefit from a quick, high-heat flirtation with fire. Not only will the sizzling sear help it develop a smoky and flavorful crust on the outside, it will also ensure that the meat stays juicy and tender on the inside.

As mentioned above, however, this part of a cow can be on the tougher side, so you should also consider marinating it before throwing it on the grill. Yes, the acid in a marinade will aid in breaking down those muscle fibers to tenderize the meat, but that's not the only way it will benefit your final result. Flap steak is uniquely receptive to marinades thanks to the structure of its grain, which is long, loose, and open, allowing for the flavors to really seep in and infuse with the meat. Plus, what the cut lacks in fat (and, therefore, moisture), it can replenish in the form of that liquid soak.

Finally, if you want to enjoy flap steak at its best, there's one more thing to do before digging in, and that's remembering to cut it against the grain. This will shorten the muscle fibers in each piece, providing a more tender, less chewy bite.

