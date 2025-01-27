The Cooking Method That Will Ruin Your Flap Steak Every Time
If you've got filet mignon taste but not the budget to match, look no further than flap steak. Also known by its fancier name, bavette, the cut is sometimes referred to as the butcher's secret, given that it's a lesser-known but flavorful option that butchers are said to have saved for themselves. Due to the fact that flap steak comes from the bottom sirloin, generally considered a less desirable part of a cow, it's also more affordable. But don't be fooled, this underrated choice has some seriously tasty potential — just be careful, as it's just not suited for every cooking method. Flap steak and its neighboring cuts tend to be coarser and more fibrous than more choice cuts of beef, so slow-cooking will only lead to tough results.
Just take it from a pro like Michael Taus, chef at La Grande Boucherie in Chicago. As Taus told Tasting Table, "Flap steak doesn't fare well with slow cooking methods or low heat because its texture and flavor are best highlighted with quick, high-heat cooking. Techniques like braising, slow roasting, or simmering can result in a tough, chewy steak." Indeed, flap steak is a quite thin cut, and while it does contain some degree of marbling, it's lean enough that cooking it for a prolonged period of time will cause it to lose moisture and dry out. It also becomes tougher the longer it's cooked due to its muscular makeup and overall lack of connective tissue.
The best ways to cook a flap steak
Now that you know how not to cook a flap steak, consider chef Michael Taus's advice on how you actually should: "Stick to grilling, pan-searing, or broiling to preserve its natural tenderness and rich flavor," he explains. Flap steak and similar cuts (like its California-loved counterpart, tri-tip) benefit from a quick, high-heat flirtation with fire. Not only will the sizzling sear help it develop a smoky and flavorful crust on the outside, it will also ensure that the meat stays juicy and tender on the inside.
As mentioned above, however, this part of a cow can be on the tougher side, so you should also consider marinating it before throwing it on the grill. Yes, the acid in a marinade will aid in breaking down those muscle fibers to tenderize the meat, but that's not the only way it will benefit your final result. Flap steak is uniquely receptive to marinades thanks to the structure of its grain, which is long, loose, and open, allowing for the flavors to really seep in and infuse with the meat. Plus, what the cut lacks in fat (and, therefore, moisture), it can replenish in the form of that liquid soak.
Finally, if you want to enjoy flap steak at its best, there's one more thing to do before digging in, and that's remembering to cut it against the grain. This will shorten the muscle fibers in each piece, providing a more tender, less chewy bite.