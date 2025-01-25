How Tell If Your Sweet Potato Pie Is Done Baking

The warming character of cinnamon and ginger imbues a sweet potato pie with an aromatic quality. However, its sumptuous texture comes from the consistency of the pureed sweet potatoes, sugar, and eggs that are combined to make its custard filling. Overcook your pie and this ochre-colored filling can become rubbery and dense, but undercook it and it won't be hardy enough to slice into wedges. The best way to tell if your sweet potato pie is done baking is to check for visual clues. Alternatively, you can use a thermometer to get a reading of its internal temperature.

Advertisement

A pie that's at the perfect sweet spot will have three key hallmarks; golden pastry, a set outer circumference, and a jiggly middle. The first two can be assessed instantly by eye but you'll need to give your pie dish a gentle nudge (a jiggle test, if you may) to gauge the final sign. The center should have a slight wobble when you give it a tap, much like other pies that feature eggs, such as custard or lemon tarts. Taking the pie out of the oven at this point will ensure it has enough body and structure to slice through seamlessly while the middle has a tender, silky texture (the residual heat will be more than enough to cook off any egg so don't worry about it being raw in the center).