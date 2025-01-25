Why You Should Avoid The Pre-Sliced Desserts At A Fancy Restaurant

Ordering dessert at a fancy restaurant is quite a treat. It's something that you didn't have to make yourself at home, there is usually a wide array of options, and when that sweet delight is brought to your table it looks absolutely gorgeous — perfectly sliced, artistically plated, and oh-so tantalizing to the eye.

But those pre-sliced desserts may not be all they're cracked up to be, chef and cookbook author Saura Kline tells Tasting Table. What you believe is a slice from a freshly baked carrot cake or crème brulée cheesecake, could be days old. And when you're dining at a fancy restaurant, forking out your hard-earned dollars for what's usually more expensive food at such an establishment, you'd be well within your right to believe you're getting the best ingredients, prepared shortly after your order, and promptly served.

Unfortunately, the reality is that pre-sliced desserts are part of a bigger whole — like a whole cake sliced up into individual portions. And the demand for a particular cake generally won't be enough to finish a full cake on the day it is baked. So restaurants tend to keep those cakes for a couple of days (they can generally last for up to a week, depending on the cake) and lob off a neat slice when a customer orders it.

