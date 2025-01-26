You've Heard Of Wine Bars But What About Vermuterias?
Vermouth, derived from the German word meaning wormwood, is wine flavored with spices and botanicals. Many have pinpointed vermouth's origins to ancient Greece where it was used medicinally by Hippocrates who tinkered with wines and herbs to make elixirs. Though such potions aren't what we taste today, they set the wheels in motion for wine to be infused with various ingredients.
A vermuteria is a bar dedicated to the stuff, and while there are plenty of well-known vermouth labels tempting palates, vermouths touted by vermuterias can present unique tastes to lovers of the tipple. In Spain, vermouth has permeated local culture, and instead of happy hours, vermouth hours welcome revelers before lunch and dinner. Jonatan Geisler, co-owner of Via Maris, a vermuteria in Athens, wanted to bring the drink back to its roots. "Each country or region adds its own twist to vermouth based on local ingredients," Geisler explained. "For example, Greek vermouths like Vamma Del Sol often have light, herbal flavors like za'atar and oregano, giving them a unique Mediterranean vibe."
While vermouth is stirred into classic drinks like a Manhattan and martinis, the alcohol can also be enjoyed as a standalone sipper. Vermuterias are ready to showcase different varieties by serving both larger brands and small batch distillations that offer creative approaches to recipes.
The multifaceted world of vermouth
Ajenjo, wormwood, is a herb commonly used to create vermouth's distinguishable tasting profile. Some distillers may choose to use gentian or chamomile to flavor batches, while vanilla can also deepen the flavor of the fortified wine. To offset bitterness from certain herbs, sugar and caramel can bend the drink into a sweeter lane.
Geisler stresses the versatility of vermouth, encouraging, "You can enjoy it on the rocks, mix it with soda for a refreshing drink, or pair it with food. It's great with snacks or a meal." Rich red vermouths from Italy can be matched with charcuterie boards filled with aged cheeses, rich meats, and dark chocolate. Pale-colored vermouth from France can be dry and herby, perfect to serve alongside spicier dishes, and white, citrusy vermouths can complement lighter seafood dishes and salads and brighten sweet after-dinner courses.
If you don't have a vermuteria near you, you can set up your own tasting adventure at home by pouring separate glasses of vermouth from different regions and giving your palate a sample of some of the red, white, and dry varieties you can purchase locally. While most of the vermouth sold worldwide is made in Italy and France, look to also serve labels from Greece and Spain for a well-rounded experience. Once you've identified different tasting notes in the bottles you've poured, you can start mixing up your own cocktails to serve with small plates, just like you're sitting at a European vermuteria.