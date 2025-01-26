You've Heard Of Wine Bars But What About Vermuterias?

Vermouth, derived from the German word meaning wormwood, is wine flavored with spices and botanicals. Many have pinpointed vermouth's origins to ancient Greece where it was used medicinally by Hippocrates who tinkered with wines and herbs to make elixirs. Though such potions aren't what we taste today, they set the wheels in motion for wine to be infused with various ingredients.

A vermuteria is a bar dedicated to the stuff, and while there are plenty of well-known vermouth labels tempting palates, vermouths touted by vermuterias can present unique tastes to lovers of the tipple. In Spain, vermouth has permeated local culture, and instead of happy hours, vermouth hours welcome revelers before lunch and dinner. Jonatan Geisler, co-owner of Via Maris, a vermuteria in Athens, wanted to bring the drink back to its roots. "Each country or region adds its own twist to vermouth based on local ingredients," Geisler explained. "For example, Greek vermouths like Vamma Del Sol often have light, herbal flavors like za'atar and oregano, giving them a unique Mediterranean vibe."

While vermouth is stirred into classic drinks like a Manhattan and martinis, the alcohol can also be enjoyed as a standalone sipper. Vermuterias are ready to showcase different varieties by serving both larger brands and small batch distillations that offer creative approaches to recipes.