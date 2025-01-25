14 Foods And Drinks That Are Best Served Tableside

Guacamole is a delicious appetizer that can be made in many different and mouthwatering ways. It dates back to the Aztec Empire, where avocados were a commonly eaten fruit. Today, guacamole is usually made with fresh avocados, lime, diced tomatoes, white onion, cilantro, garlic, salt, and paprika. Depending on the restaurant that you go to, however, it may be prepared with different ingredients.

If you're at a restaurant where they bring the guacamole cart to you and the chef makes it right in front of you, then you know that it's going to be a fresh and tasty batch. Some restaurants may pre-mix their guacamole, and over the day it will taste less and less fresh. When it's prepared tableside, you get to witness the avocados getting peeled, pitted, and scooped right out. Each ingredient is sliced or diced up right in the moment before being poured into the avocado mixture.

The best part about having your guacamole served tableside, however, is getting to tell the chef if you'd like more or less of certain ingredients. If you love a spicy guacamole, you can most likely ask for some cayenne pepper to get thrown in. If you're not too interested in the onions, ask for a little bit less. It's not only entertaining to get to see the guacamole mixed in front of you, but you get to have an active role in how it's made.

