The Hidden Gem Gordon Ramsay Recommends For Great Wine In Paris

A foodie and wine lover's paradise, Paris is a city packed with restaurants and wine bars that could knock your socks off. While there's certainly no shortage of iconic locales, they can often be overrun with tourists. If you're hoping to mingle more with the locals and get a quality taste of Paris as Parisians themselves enjoy it, you might want to take a page from chef Gordon Ramsay and focus instead on hitting the city's hidden gems. For vinophiles, that should mean making a stop at Le Bon Georges.

Advertisement

In an October 2024 interview with the Michelin Guide, the "MasterChef" star named the restaurant as one of his new go-tos in the French capital, particularly when it comes to finding good wine. "Every arrondissement in Paris has its own character, but I recently stumbled upon Le Bon Georges, which feels like a neighborhood secret. The dim lighting, the intimate setting — it's as if time has stopped here. Their wine list is exceptional, with lots of Loire Valley wines, to which I've always been partial," Ramsay explained.

Located in the Saint-Georges district of the 9th arrondissement, the intimate bistro may not be as under-the-radar as it once was (since opening in 2013, it has indeed become somewhat of a staple for foodies in the know). By all accounts, it's beloved as much by the locals as it is by any out-of-towners.

Advertisement