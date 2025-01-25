The Hidden Gem Gordon Ramsay Recommends For Great Wine In Paris
A foodie and wine lover's paradise, Paris is a city packed with restaurants and wine bars that could knock your socks off. While there's certainly no shortage of iconic locales, they can often be overrun with tourists. If you're hoping to mingle more with the locals and get a quality taste of Paris as Parisians themselves enjoy it, you might want to take a page from chef Gordon Ramsay and focus instead on hitting the city's hidden gems. For vinophiles, that should mean making a stop at Le Bon Georges.
In an October 2024 interview with the Michelin Guide, the "MasterChef" star named the restaurant as one of his new go-tos in the French capital, particularly when it comes to finding good wine. "Every arrondissement in Paris has its own character, but I recently stumbled upon Le Bon Georges, which feels like a neighborhood secret. The dim lighting, the intimate setting — it's as if time has stopped here. Their wine list is exceptional, with lots of Loire Valley wines, to which I've always been partial," Ramsay explained.
Located in the Saint-Georges district of the 9th arrondissement, the intimate bistro may not be as under-the-radar as it once was (since opening in 2013, it has indeed become somewhat of a staple for foodies in the know). By all accounts, it's beloved as much by the locals as it is by any out-of-towners.
The wine list setting Le Bon Georges apart
Food-wise, the restaurant can be counted on for its simple-yet-elevated approach to classic French fare. The thing that really sets Le Bon Georges apart is its wine list. Let's just say Gordon Ramsay wasn't exaggerating when he called it "exceptional." As restaurant director Thibaut Nicolas told Hip Paris, the bistro's wine selection extends to nearly 2000 bottles, making it one of the largest in Paris. "Wine is part of the DNA of the house," Nicolas remarked, adding that the establishment doesn't "discriminate between renowned vineyards and small estates." The director also credited owner Benoît Duval-Arnould for curating the cellar, stating that he "works meticulously in search of the perfect 'hidden nugget' bottles." The haunt has earned the Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator. In 2024, it was also honored with a Silver Star by Star Wine List, which named it as one of the best long wine menus in all of France.
Indeed, a survey of Le Bon Georges's latest list reveals a wide range of French wines listed by type and region. Like Ramsay mentioned, there's a solid selection of sips from the Loire Valley, as well as Burgundy, Savoie, Provence, and the Côte de Nuits. And though there's a focus on French producers, the menu also includes international options from Italy, Spain, and the United States. So, whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or are in the market to expand your palate, it's definitely worth a visit.