You stumbled across great tips for making perfect chocolate mousse but now have leftovers. You wonder how to store your chocolate mousse to ensure it stays fresh for longer. Fret not, as we have the answers for you from Victoria Johnson, the head chocolatier at Temper Chocolates inside Denver Central Market. Johnson told us, "The best way to store chocolate mousse is in an airtight container or by covering it tightly with plastic wrap, then keeping it in the fridge." The key is to keep moisture and air from ruining the dessert.

After some time in the fridge, however, you may notice a decline in the chocolate mousse's quality. To address this, Johnson stated, "For the best taste and texture, it's best to consume it within two days. If you need to store it for longer, freezing it in an airtight container is your best option." Freezing food will preserve almost anything, but once again, ensure that no air or moisture enters the container. Once thawed, your previously-frozen chocolate mousse should taste like it did the day you made it. But what is the best way to thaw frozen chocolate mousse to keep the best consistency and texture? Johnson has a tip for that too.