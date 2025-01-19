The Best Way To Store Chocolate Mousse And How Long It Stays Fresh
You stumbled across great tips for making perfect chocolate mousse but now have leftovers. You wonder how to store your chocolate mousse to ensure it stays fresh for longer. Fret not, as we have the answers for you from Victoria Johnson, the head chocolatier at Temper Chocolates inside Denver Central Market. Johnson told us, "The best way to store chocolate mousse is in an airtight container or by covering it tightly with plastic wrap, then keeping it in the fridge." The key is to keep moisture and air from ruining the dessert.
After some time in the fridge, however, you may notice a decline in the chocolate mousse's quality. To address this, Johnson stated, "For the best taste and texture, it's best to consume it within two days. If you need to store it for longer, freezing it in an airtight container is your best option." Freezing food will preserve almost anything, but once again, ensure that no air or moisture enters the container. Once thawed, your previously-frozen chocolate mousse should taste like it did the day you made it. But what is the best way to thaw frozen chocolate mousse to keep the best consistency and texture? Johnson has a tip for that too.
Even vegan chocolate mousse can be frozen, and be sure to thaw it in the refrigerator overnight
Johnson said, "Just place [the frozen chocolate mousse] in the fridge overnight." This will allow the frozen dessert to gradually thaw out. Just be sure the container is still airtight or covered with plastic wrap while the mousse is thawing.
If all this talk about chocolate mousse has peaked your craving for the dessert, we have some great recipes for you to try out this week. For example, try our vegan avocado mousse recipe. Yes, you heard us right. Avocado is the hidden ingredient for rich, chocolate mousse. While avocado is a fruit, when ripened to perfection, it is rich, creamy, buttery, and can mimic the properties of all the heavy cream and butter one uses to make classic chocolate mousse. And you won't have to worry that you'll have to store your vegan chocolate mousse a different way. All of Johnson's tips for storing the decadent dessert also apply to the vegan version.
Finally, we all know that a great chocolate mousse has a smooth and velvety texture. You don't want to store any chocolate mousse with a bad or grainy texture. So be sure to not overwhip the ingredients, like your heavy cream, as that is the reason why your chocolate mousse turns grainy.