Upgrade Your Next Pot Of Chili With A Unique Skirt Steak Tip
For much of the country, the days are short, the nights are long, and it's freezing outside, which means we're smack dab in the middle of chili season. Not unlike its comfort food brethren — beef stew, chicken soup, and meatloaf — everyone swears that their family has the best chili recipe. Don't worry; we're not here to mess with your secret sauce or recommend you do something wild like replacing your meat with quinoa — you know, unless you're seeking a veggie-friendly chili recipe. Rather, we're here to share an expert tip that Tasting Table just received on how to best upgrade your next pot of chili: Add some grilled skirt steak to the mix.
Michael Taus, the Executive Chef at La Grande Boucherie, is a big believer in the power of the family recipes. In fact, he even featured his dad's famous chili on the menu of his Chicago restaurant, Black Iron Tavern. If anyone knows and loves chili, it's Chef Taus. According to the chef, if you intend to add skirt steak to your dish, you should consider cooking it separately first. "I like to grill the skirt steak to medium-rare, slice it thinly, and stir it into the chili just before serving," Taus reveals. "This way, the steak retains its tenderness and adds a fresh, meaty flavor to the dish." Sounds great to us.
Skirt steak seasoning and cooking tips
If you've never had the pleasure of biting into a chili bowl full of skirt steak, we highly recommend that you give it a try. Skirt steak is an exceptional way to elevate your chili flavors without breaking the bank or adding too much cooking time to your overall dish. For seasoning, don't overthink it; a little salt and pepper will do just fine. Skirt steak cooks relatively quickly.
Once your cast iron skillet is preheated with a neutral, high-smoke point oil over low heat, add your salt-and-peppered steak and give it a good sear for about two to three minutes on each side. After five to six minutes of cooking, you will end up with a perfect medium-rare skirt steak. Make sure to let your meat rest for about 10 minutes before slicing it thinly. By allowing your meat to rest after cooking, you help it retain enough moisture for that fall-off-the-fork bite. Pro tip: Add any juices that leak from the steak directly into the chili for added flavor.
Chef Taus is right to recommend cooking the skirt steak separately before adding it to the chili at the end. After all, skirt steak cooks quickly, and an overcooked skirt steak (or any steak, really) can ruin a dish, becoming tough and chewy — and no one wants that. So, it's best to err on the side of caution and allow your meat to rest before incorporating it into the finished dish.