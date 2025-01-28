Upgrade Your Next Pot Of Chili With A Unique Skirt Steak Tip

If you've never had the pleasure of biting into a chili bowl full of skirt steak, we highly recommend that you give it a try. Skirt steak is an exceptional way to elevate your chili flavors without breaking the bank or adding too much cooking time to your overall dish. For seasoning, don't overthink it; a little salt and pepper will do just fine. Skirt steak cooks relatively quickly.

Once your cast iron skillet is preheated with a neutral, high-smoke point oil over low heat, add your salt-and-peppered steak and give it a good sear for about two to three minutes on each side. After five to six minutes of cooking, you will end up with a perfect medium-rare skirt steak. Make sure to let your meat rest for about 10 minutes before slicing it thinly. By allowing your meat to rest after cooking, you help it retain enough moisture for that fall-off-the-fork bite. Pro tip: Add any juices that leak from the steak directly into the chili for added flavor.

Chef Taus is right to recommend cooking the skirt steak separately before adding it to the chili at the end. After all, skirt steak cooks quickly, and an overcooked skirt steak (or any steak, really) can ruin a dish, becoming tough and chewy — and no one wants that. So, it's best to err on the side of caution and allow your meat to rest before incorporating it into the finished dish.

