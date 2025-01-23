13 Iconic Dishes Named After Real People

Food can be a deeply personal thing, especially when it's shared with loved ones. How many stories have we heard of families who try to get that top-secret recipe that always shows up on holiday tables, or how it's a sign that you're truly welcomed into a family when you're given a recipe card for Grandma Yvonne's World-Famous Pecan Pie? It's a lovely thing when family dishes are passed down through the generations and are given a name that pays homage to those who first made them — and that happens on a global scale, as well.

There are plenty of dishes that were named after very real people, and we're not just talking about Aunt Marcia or Jennifer from down the street. Sometimes, names are a reference to the person who first made the dish, and sometimes, it's given in tribute.

Sadly, we don't always remember who some of these dishes were named after ... even though they might be on our regular meal rotation. So, let's talk about a little bit of history that you'll be able to share the next time you serve nachos, beef stroganoff, or a Caesar salad. (And no, it's not the Caesar you're thinking of.)