12 Absolute Best Ways To Use Angel Hair Pasta
For a hearty Bolognese or Carbonara, spaghetti is typically the pasta variety of choice. But, when you're in the mood for something a little more elegant, angel hair pasta (aka capellini) is an excellent alternative. Its thin strands cook in just a few minutes, making it a wonderfully convenient option, that still delivers on satisfaction. The light texture of this pasta, as well as its ability to soak up flavors effortlessly, means angel hair pasta lends itself to an impressive variety of dishes, from comforting classics to vibrant and inventive creations.
Whether you're looking for a cozy weeknight meal or an show-stopping dinner idea to serve to guests, there's a capellini dish that fits the bill. This satisfying staple works just as fantastically with simple ingredients as it does with more complex flavors. Add a touch of garlic and cheese for a simple, fuss-free dish or pair it with punchy, Thai-inspired seasonings. From traditional Italian recipes to globally inspired twists, we've rounded up 12 of the absolute best ways to make the most of angel hair pasta. So, read on to discover just how delicious capellini can be, as you learn how to whip up everything from hearty tomato-based dishes and creamy sauces to seafood-packed bowls and spicy delights.
Make a flavorful fideo soup
Despite its Italian roots, angel hair pasta isn't reserved for traditional Mediterranean dishes only. It also stars in fideo soup, a popular comfort food in Mexican cuisine. This dish combines lightly toasted angel hair pasta with a rich, tomato-based broth for a simple yet deeply flavorful dish that makes the perfect appetizer or side dish.
For an easy fideo soup, start by breaking the pasta into small, 2-inch pieces. In a large pot, heat a splash of olive oil and toast the pasta until golden brown, stirring frequently to ensure they don't stick to the pan. This step adds a distinct depth of flavor that sets fideo apart from a typical noodle soup. Next, add garlic and oregano, sauteing briefly until fragrant, before pouring in vegetable broth and canned tomatoes. Once everything is boiling, reduce the soup to a simmer and cook until the noodles have softened (about four minutes), then season with salt to taste.
There's also the option to add some extra veggies to your fideo, such as onion, carrots, zucchini, or asparagus. Just saute these at the beginning, set them aside whilst you toast the pasta, then return them to the pot with the broth and tomatoes. To give the soup a hearty protein boost, toss in some cooked shredded chicken or chunks of beef, too. And don't hesitate to add your favorite garnishes, such as a sprinkling of chopped cilantro and a squeeze of lime juice.
Make a delicious fresh tomato pasta dish
When you need a recipe that's easy to prep but doesn't compromise on flavor, a fresh tomato pasta dish is hard to beat. Capellini's delicate texture is the perfect match for a light, vibrant sauce made with ripe, juicy tomatoes. Great for a quick weeknight dinner, you can easily have this dish ready in 20 minutes.
First, heat olive oil in a skillet and add cherry tomatoes. Cook until the tomatoes have softened and burst open — about 10 minutes. At this point, add any extras to the sauce as desired, such as garlic, basil, oregano, or red pepper flakes, and season to taste with salt and black pepper. Next, bring a pot of salted water to a boil and cook the angel hair pasta until al dente. This should only take around two to three minutes, so don't walk away! The key to cooking this pasta to perfection is ensuring you don't overdo it, which will result in limp, clumpy strands. In any dish where you'll be cooking the pasta again in the sauce, like this one, you can subtract about one minute from the recommended cooking time on the packaging. This will help to retain some bite.
Once you've drained the pasta, toss it with the tomato mixture for another few minutes before serving, perhaps with a sprinkling of grated Parmesan or chopped parsley. Or, for a more sophisticated vibe, top your pasta with sliced burrata and homemade rosemary oil.
Whip up a zesty seafood pasta
Angel hair pasta pairs beautifully with seafood, creating a dish that's light, elegant, and bursting with flavor. Those thin strands are a fantastic accompaniment to the delicate texture of shrimp, scallops, squid, or mussels, and the pasta's quick cooking time fits perfectly here since seafood often requires just a few minutes of sauteing to ensure it stays tender and juicy.
To make a light yet flavor-packed shrimp and scallop pasta, first boil the angel hair pasta in salted water until al dente. Make sure to reserve ½ cup of the pasta water before draining (this will help to create an ultra-silky sauce later). Meanwhile, sear the scallops in a large skillet for a few minutes per side until golden brown. Set these aside, and add butter and garlic to the same pan, sauteing for a minute until fragrant. For the best flavor, reserve the shrimp shells and add these to the pan along with some white wine, reserved pasta water, red pepper flakes, and salt. Simmer until reduced by half, then remove the shells and toss in the shrimp. These should only take a couple of minutes to cook through, at which point you can return the scallops to the pan along with a good squeeze of lemon juice and a handful of fresh parsley. Finally, toss the seafood sauce with the cooked capellini, and you're ready to serve.
Make a traditional cuttlefish ink pasta
There are few pasta dishes as striking as nero di seppia, or cuttlefish ink pasta. This traditional Italian recipe has a signature jet-black color and subtle briny taste, and since the sauce is relatively thin and buttery, it pairs perfectly with the delicate texture of angel hair pasta.
The first step to making this dish is simmering cuttlefish (sliced into rings and tentacles) in a lemon and white wine sauce, with plenty of aromatic shallot and garlic. You can boil the pasta whilst the sauce simmers away, but don't drain it. Once the cuttlefish is cooked through, remove the tentacles and set them aside for serving before stirring through the star ingredient — cuttlefish ink. Using tongs, transfer the pasta straight from the cooking water into the sauce, and toss until it becomes a glorious, rich black color.
To finish everything off, top your cuttlefish ink pasta with the reserved tentacles, fresh parsley, and sprinkle of red pepper flakes. The result is an undeniably sophisticated dish that'll make you feel like you're dining at a fancy restaurant in the Med.
Pair it with garlic and cheese
If simplicity is your vibe, there's no better way to enjoy angel hair pasta than by pairing it with garlic and cheese. This classic combination requires just a handful of basic staples, allowing you to create a dish that's comforting, flavorful, and ready in under 15 minutes.
Start by cooking minced garlic in butter for a minute or so until fragrant, before pouring in chicken broth and milk and bringing this to a boil. You'll cook the angel hair pasta directly in this liquid, which should take around four minutes. Make sure to stir every now and again to prevent sticking and ensure even cooking. Then, with the heat on low, gradually add grated Parmesan cheese, mixing well so the cheese melts and clings to the pasta. Tossing in an extra knob of butter will help to create a smoother, silkier sauce too. And that's all there is to it!
This pasta would be delicious served alongside some warm, crusty garlic bread or perhaps a simple bowl of leafy greens tossed with a zesty homemade vinaigrette. There are endless ways to garnish the dish, too, such as with crispy bacon bits, fresh herbs, cracked black pepper, or a squeeze of lemon juice.
Toss it in a creamy sauce
To transform angel hair pasta into an indulgent treat, combine it with a creamy homemade sauce. This pasta variety does an excellent job of absorbing the velvety richness of sauces, allowing you to create a dish that's both comforting and elegant.
The ideal sauce for angel hair pasta is one that's relatively light and thin in texture since you don't want to weigh down those delicate strands too much. But, this doesn't have to mean avoiding cream or cheese. Whilst the heaviness of a rich alfredo might not be the best fit for capellini, you can absolutely give this pasta a smooth, creamy feel by whipping up a simple, angel hair-friendly sauce.
For a creamy and satisfying sauce that feels wonderfully balanced, simply stir a few dollops of cream cheese through your favorite tomato-based pasta sauce (jarred or homemade) before tossing this with cooked and drained capellini. The juiciness and acidity of the tomatoes keep things light and fresh, whilst the cream cheese adds that slight indulgent edge. Alternatively, try adding a splash of heavy cream to any broth-based sauce, whether that's a citrusy seafood recipe or a wholesome cheese and garlic mixture. Pairing the cream with broth will ensure the sauce retains a thinner consistency, perfect for tossing with the delicate pasta. Feel free to add in some veggies of your choice, too, such as broccoli, asparagus, or mushrooms.
Top it with a seared chicken breast
Whether you've gone for a tangy tomato or wholesome cheesy sauce, topping your angel hair pasta dish with an extra protein boost is always a great idea. And, one fantastic option is a perfectly seared chicken breast. This combination creates the perfect balance between light and hearty for the ultimate well-rounded dinner.
Before cooking the chicken breasts, pat them dry with kitchen paper and coat them in salt, pepper, and a mixture of your favorite seasonings. Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and smoked paprika would all work brilliantly here. Heat a skillet over medium-high heat with a drizzle of olive oil, and sear the chicken for about five to seven minutes per side, until golden brown and fully cooked through. The exact timing will depend on the thickness of the chicken. Once cooked, remove the chicken from the pan and let it rest while you prepare the pasta.
Cook the angel hair pasta until al dente, then toss it with your sauce of choice. A garlic and olive oil base works well, or you could go for a lemon butter sauce for a refreshing, citrusy taste, which will pair amazingly with chicken. Slice the seared chicken breast into thin strips and arrange them on top of the plated pasta for a pleasing presentation.
Add a little spice
If you love bold flavors and a good dose of heat, angel hair pasta is the perfect canvas for adding a fiery kick. There are countless ways to incorporate spice into a homemade pasta dish, whether that's using store-cupboard ingredients or fresh chiles.
A simple tip for turning up the heat in your capellini recipe is throwing some red pepper flakes into the sauce. If you're sauteing onions and garlic as the base, this is the perfect time to introduce the dried flakes, which will release their warmth as they cook. Of course, you could absolutely use finely diced fresh chiles, such as serranos or jalapeños, in their place. For an extra layer of spice, add a dash of cayenne pepper or a dollop of chili paste.
Another method is to toss the cooked pasta in a spicy chili oil, which can be done directly in the skillet, perhaps with a splash of the pasta cooking water and a squeeze of lemon juice to loosen the mixture up. A spicy angel hair base will pair amazingly with a range of different protein sources, too, such as Italian sausage or shrimp. And, to really amp up the spice level, you could even drizzle hot sauce over the dish before serving.
Pair it with Thai-inspired flavors
Noodles are a beloved feature of many Thai-inspired dishes, with popular choices including rice, egg, or bean thread varieties. However, angel hair pasta can also fit surprisingly well into Thai cooking, serving as a versatile base for absorbing bold and vibrant flavors.
Theoretically, you could replace the noodles called for in any Thai-inspired recipe with capellini, for a slight twist on the overall texture and taste. Angel hair pasta tends to be significantly thinner than other types of noodles like vermicelli or flat rice noodles, so it lends itself well to the light, aromatic sauces often used in Thai cuisine.
To create a deliciously balanced and umami-rich fusion dish, first cook the angel hair pasta until al dente, then set it aside. In a small bowl, whisk together a quick sauce made with soy sauce, creamy peanut butter, sugar, sesame oil, minced garlic, red pepper flakes, and lime juice. If the sauce is too thick, you can always thin it out with a little of the pasta cooking water or even a splash of coconut milk for a super silky texture. Toss the pasta with the sauce, and add a selection of toppings. Chopped green onion, fresh cilantro, sesame seeds, or roasted peanuts would all make excellent choices here.
Toss it with pesto
We all know that pasta and pesto are a match made in heaven, and angel hair is no exception. This classic Italian sauce is a mouth-watering addition to those beautifully fine strands, adding heaps of flavor and richness without weighing the pasta down.
To keep things quick and simple, choose your favorite store-bought pesto, or if you have the fresh ingredients to hand, whip one up yourself. You'll need garlic, pine nuts, lemon, basil, olive oil, and salt. A few teaspoons of capers can also be thrown in for extra briny tang. Just blitz the ingredients together in a food processor until smooth, and the sauce is ready to add to your pasta.
Pesto also makes a wonderful base for adding other ingredients, such as diced chicken, broccoli, asparagus, shrimp, arugula, or fresh tomatoes. If your pesto is on the thicker side, combine it with some of the pasta water for a silkier finish. Use any leftover basil leaves to garnish the pasta, along with a good sprinkling of grated Parmesan cheese.
Add ground beef or bacon
Though known for being light and delicate, angel hair pasta becomes a far heartier dish when paired with ground beef or bacon. These rich, savory ingredients add plenty of depth and flavor to the capellini, transforming it into a filling, protein-rich meal.
To make a flavorful ground beef mixture, first saute diced onion and garlic in a glug of olive oil. Once the onion has softened, add the ground beef and cook until browned. Season with salt, pepper, and fresh herbs such as cilantro or parsley, then pour in some jarred pasta sauce or canned tomatoes. Let the meaty sauce simmer for a few minutes before adding freshly boiled and drained angel hair pasta and simmering briefly once again. Now, your ground beef pasta is ready to serve and garnish as you please.
For a bacon twist, start by cooking diced bacon in a skillet until crispy. Remove the bacon with a slotted spoon and set it aside. In the same skillet, prepare your sauce of choice, which will be infused with all of that amazing flavor from the rendered bacon fat. A combo of garlic, grated Parmesan, and a splash of pasta water would work fantastically here. For a wholesome feel, try stirring in peas, sauteed mushrooms, or sun-dried tomatoes, too.
Pair it with a red pepper sauce
One of the easiest pasta sauces to whip up from scratch is one made with roasted red peppers. This homemade sauce is vibrant, full of naturally sweet, caramelized flavor, and super easy to make. Pair it with angel hair pasta, and you'll have a light, nutritious dish that's delightfully satisfying, too.
The base of this sauce is red bell peppers and onions. Chop the veggies roughly, add them to a baking sheet, and drizzle them with olive oil. Add a sprinkling of Italian herbs, toss well to coat, and bake for 15 minutes. Add this point, add whole, unpeeled garlic cloves to the baking sheet, and roast for a further 20 minutes. When everything's ready, the vegetables should be beautifully charred and tender, and the skin of the garlic should peel away with ease, revealing the soft, golden middles. Blitz the veg and peeled garlic with a can of diced tomatoes and a splash of water in a blender, and you've got a delicious, veggie-loaded sauce.
If you're craving a little spice, try adding a pinch of red pepper flakes into the sauce as you heat it through, or pour in a splash of heavy cream for an even more luxurious texture. Toss the finished sauce with the capellini, and top with some tasty garnishes, such as crumbled feta cheese, fresh basil, or toasted pine nuts.