12 Absolute Best Ways To Use Angel Hair Pasta

For a hearty Bolognese or Carbonara, spaghetti is typically the pasta variety of choice. But, when you're in the mood for something a little more elegant, angel hair pasta (aka capellini) is an excellent alternative. Its thin strands cook in just a few minutes, making it a wonderfully convenient option, that still delivers on satisfaction. The light texture of this pasta, as well as its ability to soak up flavors effortlessly, means angel hair pasta lends itself to an impressive variety of dishes, from comforting classics to vibrant and inventive creations.

Advertisement

Whether you're looking for a cozy weeknight meal or an show-stopping dinner idea to serve to guests, there's a capellini dish that fits the bill. This satisfying staple works just as fantastically with simple ingredients as it does with more complex flavors. Add a touch of garlic and cheese for a simple, fuss-free dish or pair it with punchy, Thai-inspired seasonings. From traditional Italian recipes to globally inspired twists, we've rounded up 12 of the absolute best ways to make the most of angel hair pasta. So, read on to discover just how delicious capellini can be, as you learn how to whip up everything from hearty tomato-based dishes and creamy sauces to seafood-packed bowls and spicy delights.

Advertisement