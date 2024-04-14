How To Cook Chicken Breast In A Pan Depends On Its Thickness

A pan-seared chicken breast is always delicious and highly versatile. You can put it on salads, in grain bowls, on sandwiches, and more. It also comes together pretty quickly, although the results won't always be the same. If you notice that some chicken breasts brown perfectly while others tend to be undercooked, you'll need to adjust how you cook your chicken breast based on its thickness.

Pan-seared chicken should always have a golden brown exterior that's slightly crisp, with an inside that's juicy, tender, and — most importantly — fully cooked. The ideal internal temperature for perfectly cooked chicken is 165 degrees Fahrenheit; any less, and you risk getting a food borne illness. If you want to cook the meat quickly and ensure that it's done, having a chicken breast that's ¼ to ½ inch thick works best. Even if the outside starts to brown a little faster, the meat within will follow suit, reaching the proper temperature within a matter of minutes.

With a thicker cut, it'll take a longer time for the heat to reach the center. If you cook it at a higher heat (like you could with a thinner cut), the outside will get done while the inside remains raw. Instead, go low and slow. Turn the temperature down to a medium-low heat and give the breast time to cook, flipping it after around eight minutes. Once both sides are browned, check the meat with a food thermometer to ensure that it's cooked.