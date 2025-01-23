The Genius Hack That Makes Stale Sourdough Bread Fresh Again

Sourdough bread is about texture as much as it is about taste. A freshly baked slice should have a loud, crispy crust that shatters under the pressure of your bread knife, only to expose a steamy, airy core that gives a slight stretch as you sink your teeth into it. This is because during the baking process, the water that's hydrated your loaf and been absorbed into your gluten, begins to evaporate in the heat, coating your bread in moisture. The crust helps trap that moisture and results in that mouth-watering slice we were talking about. Unfortunately, you'll only get a couple of days of this perfect texture-to-taste ratio goodness before your bread begins to go stale.

When bread sits out, even if it's perfectly wrapped, it will begin to go stale. This is largely because the softening process, created when you heat up starch and water molecules, begins to reverse as the bread cools. By reintroducing water — even if it's to the exterior of the loaf — and heat, you're able to break down those starches which will help them reabsorb the additional water and bring more moisture to your loaf. However, this is a temporary fix. We recommend you eat your revived sourdough right away because once the starches cool off, it will quickly turn back into a rock of a loaf.