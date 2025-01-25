10 Side Dishes That Pair Well With Tuna Steaks

Whether you know your way around a kitchen and can sous vide the perfect 115-degree Fahrenheit rare tuna, or you're the weekend warrior looking to fire up a fast meal that's guaranteed to please a backyard crowd, tuna steaks are easy to work with, as they can be pan-seared, baked, boiled, or poached. In addition to their versatility, online forums like Reddit host hearty discussions on an array of sides to serve with tuna steaks.

But before we get into what to eat with your meal, it's recommended to start things off by selecting the best tuna steaks at your local fish market. Once you've done that, you're halfway there. And just like any meal, you'll also want to choose your side and ingredients wisely — a decision that should involve considering all five senses. For expert insight on perfectly pairing flavors and textures together with a tuna steak main dish, we spoke with Captain Clay Brand Jr. of one of South Florida's most popular seafood destinations, Captain Clay and Sons Seafood Market.

Generally speaking, Brand suggests going with something a bit lighter to balance out the fish's dense texture. Now, let's delve into some delicious and easy side dishes that pair well with the tuna steaks.

