Turn Egg Yolks Into A Delicious Condiment Using One Additional Ingredient
Removing the yolk from a boiled egg is a useful way to reduce its cholesterol content. Indeed, some people even prefer the texture of the cooked whites over the yolks, which can become dry, powdery, and grey if accidentally overcooked. A great way to use up those hardboiled egg yolks is to turn them into a delicious condiment by blending them with one additional ingredient — butter. This move creates a rich compound butter that can be flavor with anything from fresh herbs and garlic to chili flakes and lemon zest to spread over toast or melt on a succulent seared steak.
To get started, boil your eggs as normal, allow to cool, and remove the yolks. Then break the yolks up with the back of a fork until they're fully mashed. Finally, add a chunk of softened butter into the eggs and combine thoroughly before seasoning with salt to make a basic compound butter that has a bright, deep-yellow hue.
Place your eggy compound butter in a small bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and set it aside in the fridge for later. However, for a fancier look, dollop your butter onto a sheet of plastic wrap and roll it into a log shape before chilling. That way you can easily slice off a disc whenever a dish of baked veggies or fish needs a buttery, savory boost.
Extend the flavor of your compound egg butter
The egg yolks will boost the calorie and protein content of your butter, lending it a filling, balanced quality. In fact, yolks contain more protein per gram than egg whites. Moreover, they'll supercharge its flavor because they contain a compound called glutamic acid, which is responsible for imbuing foods, like Parmesan cheese and anchovies, with a complex savory character.
To maximize the natural umami-ness of your butter, consider incorporating a dash of miso paste. Deeply savory, this Japanese condiment is made with fermented soy beans and has a salty, rich, and almost-meaty flavor. Even the scantest of teaspoons will give your butter a deep rounded resonance. However, for a lighter, brighter flavor, incorporate some fresh lemon zest instead.
If preferred, you can process your boiled egg yolks with melted butter, and lemon juice to make a foolproof Hollandaise sauce. This technique is less finicky and risky than the classic way of making this flavorful sauce, where melted butter is whisked into raw egg yolks and heated over a double boiler. Plus, the high speed of the processor forces the cooked yolks to blend seamlessly into the butter, creating a super-smooth emulsion. Better yet, this convenient hack gives you a no-fuss way to use up the leftover yolks from breakfast so you can whip up some traditional eggs Benedict for lunch.