Turn Egg Yolks Into A Delicious Condiment Using One Additional Ingredient

Removing the yolk from a boiled egg is a useful way to reduce its cholesterol content. Indeed, some people even prefer the texture of the cooked whites over the yolks, which can become dry, powdery, and grey if accidentally overcooked. A great way to use up those hardboiled egg yolks is to turn them into a delicious condiment by blending them with one additional ingredient — butter. This move creates a rich compound butter that can be flavor with anything from fresh herbs and garlic to chili flakes and lemon zest to spread over toast or melt on a succulent seared steak.

Advertisement

To get started, boil your eggs as normal, allow to cool, and remove the yolks. Then break the yolks up with the back of a fork until they're fully mashed. Finally, add a chunk of softened butter into the eggs and combine thoroughly before seasoning with salt to make a basic compound butter that has a bright, deep-yellow hue.

Place your eggy compound butter in a small bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and set it aside in the fridge for later. However, for a fancier look, dollop your butter onto a sheet of plastic wrap and roll it into a log shape before chilling. That way you can easily slice off a disc whenever a dish of baked veggies or fish needs a buttery, savory boost.