Once you learn how to cook leafy greens right, dandelion greens are delicious. Start by bringing a large pot of salted water to a boil. Blanch the greens for about five minutes before removing them from the pot and transferring them to a colander. Rinse them quickly again under cold running water to stop the cooking process. While boiling might seem like an unnecessary extra step, it's the secret key to removing that bitter taste and ensuring that your greens are more palatable. Once the dandelion greens are cool, squeeze out any excess water and let them drain in the colander. While they're drying, heat a spoon of olive oil in a frying pan and cook down some chopped onions until they're golden.

Then, stir in some minced garlic, as well as a little salt and pepper, and continue cooking until the mix is fragrant. Add the greens to the pan and sauté them over medium-high heat for about three to four minutes. Serve your greens with a squeeze of lemon, a sprinkle of parmesan, or some red pepper flakes for a little kick. A simple dandelion greens recipe can be transformed any way you like, but if you want to ensure any bitterness is reduced, make sure to blanch and sauté them for the best result. You'll be incorporating dandelion greens into your meals and reaping the health benefits in no time.