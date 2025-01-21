Why Kirkland's Minced Garlic Seasoning Should Stay On Costco Shelves

If you cook with garlic often (and if you don't, you should), you might have been tempted by that big jar of Kirkland minced garlic on the shelves at Costco. Instead of keeping whole garlic bulbs on hand, and then painstakingly peeling and chopping them for each recipe, perhaps you imagine yourself spooning out a little at a time, keeping your hands, knives, and cutting board clean and odor-free. But not so fast. This seemingly time-saving product came in toward the bottom of our list of 11 Popular Kirkland Spices And Seasonings At Costco, Ranked.

What we love about garlic is its pungency, which is at its max when you first cut into a clove. Cutting it ahead of time means less flavor because the aromatic compound that is emitted when you break into it dissipates after a while. So, when it comes to the cloves in Kirkland's jar, they could've been cut weeks prior to your purchase. Plus, the garlic is packed in water, not oil, so the powerful taste is more diluted. Count us out.