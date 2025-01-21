The Absolute Best Way To Store Chewy Baked Cookies
Once you've made a batch or two of cookies, it's important to take care in storing them properly to ensure they last as long as possible. But if you have a few different kinds of cookies leftover, you might want to think twice before storing them all in the same container. In fact, you should never store chewy and crunchy cookies together. Whether you use the butter technique to achieve perfectly soft cookies or opt for the sugar swap method, you'll want them to keep that delicious texture you worked to achieve.
Fortunately, storing chewy cookies isn't that complicated. In order to maintain the texture, all you need to do is place your soft, chewy cookies into an airtight container and seal it. Whether you choose to use resealable plastic bags or food-safe storage containers is totally up to you and what you have available. If you're still worried about the cookies drying out, you can place a piece of sliced white bread inside the container to maintain the moisture. A tortilla works just as well, too.
How long do chewy cookies keep?
Consider keeping the stored cookies on your counter at room temperature instead of the fridge. The cold air of the fridge naturally removes moisture, so the cookies will be more likely to dry out there. Don't forget to keep an eye on the cookies for signs of spoilage either. When cookies go bad, you'll notice a change in how they smell and look. Most chewy cookies will have visible mold spots and might become soggy if there is too much moisture present or hard if they are not stored correctly and dry out.
While it's best to store cookies at room temperature for short-term storage, you can freeze cookies for a much longer period of time. In the freezer, soft cookies will hold for up to three months. Otherwise, plan to eat soft cookies stored on the counter within three days. If you need a way to use up leftovers, consider making the base of mini cheesecakes with cookies or crumbling them on top of oatmeal for a sweet start to the day.