The Absolute Best Way To Store Chewy Baked Cookies

Once you've made a batch or two of cookies, it's important to take care in storing them properly to ensure they last as long as possible. But if you have a few different kinds of cookies leftover, you might want to think twice before storing them all in the same container. In fact, you should never store chewy and crunchy cookies together. Whether you use the butter technique to achieve perfectly soft cookies or opt for the sugar swap method, you'll want them to keep that delicious texture you worked to achieve.

Fortunately, storing chewy cookies isn't that complicated. In order to maintain the texture, all you need to do is place your soft, chewy cookies into an airtight container and seal it. Whether you choose to use resealable plastic bags or food-safe storage containers is totally up to you and what you have available. If you're still worried about the cookies drying out, you can place a piece of sliced white bread inside the container to maintain the moisture. A tortilla works just as well, too.