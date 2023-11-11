Give Mini Cheesecakes A Denser Bite By Using Cookies For The Base

Divinely rich and creamy, mini cheesecakes are the perfect bite-sized dessert. Customize their basic cream cheese filling by swirling a drizzle of salted caramel, chocolate sauce, or fruit coulis, and you've got a different cheesecake for every day of the week. However, this culinary creativity can also be extended to the cheesecake crust. Use whole cookies instead of biscuit crumbs to make the base of your mini cheesecakes, and you'll be rewarded with a denser bite that takes little effort but garners maximum textural interest.

A traditional Graham cracker crust that's been crushed, mixed with melted butter, and pressed down into the base of a mini muffin case, provides a delicious, neutral foundation for a cheesecake filling. But, this foundation can end up crumbly and messy if the ratio of cracker to butter is even a little bit off. Using whole cookies as the crust provides a solution to this problem because they form a thick, solid base that's less likely to crumble. And, it has to be said that there's something super satisfying about biting through the velvety softness of the creamy topping to meet a firm, buttery cookie beneath that's held its own. Plus, it's much easier to place a single cookie in a muffin case and dollop in some cheesecake batter than execute the fiddly operation of preparing a series of bases that require extra time to chill and set.