The $2000 Bourbon Costco Shoppers Found For $260

Costco shoppers have never been shy about what they find on the store shelves, especially in the liquor department. From the highly coveted boxes of Romanée-Conti wine that sold for $40k, to the rare, Nikka from The Barrel Japanese whiskey that sold for $30 below retail, you truly never know what might be waiting for there — but Reddit will certainly provide you with a good idea. Most recently, Costco shoppers in California have shared their latest find: King of Kentucky 2024 Single Barrel, a bottle that sells on the secondary market for $2000, for a whopping $260.

Advertisement

With responses that went along the lines of "Lemme guess... It was a California Costco?" you can see that it's been difficult for fellow whiskey lovers to hold back their jealousy. While it's true that California Costco locations have stocked some of the best finds — including the aforementioned $40k wine from last year, and a special Reserve bourbon was spotted in the Fountain Valley warehouse just last week — this one seems to be striking a particular nerve.

With that being said, it is worth noting some of the positive feedback, too. One shopper who bought it has received numerous congratulations, along with notes for being a great friend for picking it up for his colleague instead of reselling it. While very much deserved, there is good reason to be even a little jealous deep down.

Advertisement