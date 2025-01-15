The $2000 Bourbon Costco Shoppers Found For $260
Costco shoppers have never been shy about what they find on the store shelves, especially in the liquor department. From the highly coveted boxes of Romanée-Conti wine that sold for $40k, to the rare, Nikka from The Barrel Japanese whiskey that sold for $30 below retail, you truly never know what might be waiting for there — but Reddit will certainly provide you with a good idea. Most recently, Costco shoppers in California have shared their latest find: King of Kentucky 2024 Single Barrel, a bottle that sells on the secondary market for $2000, for a whopping $260.
With responses that went along the lines of "Lemme guess... It was a California Costco?" you can see that it's been difficult for fellow whiskey lovers to hold back their jealousy. While it's true that California Costco locations have stocked some of the best finds — including the aforementioned $40k wine from last year, and a special Reserve bourbon was spotted in the Fountain Valley warehouse just last week — this one seems to be striking a particular nerve.
With that being said, it is worth noting some of the positive feedback, too. One shopper who bought it has received numerous congratulations, along with notes for being a great friend for picking it up for his colleague instead of reselling it. While very much deserved, there is good reason to be even a little jealous deep down.
What makes King of Kentucky royalty?
King of Kentucky has a long history, stemming all the way back to when it was first established in 1881. The company was acquired by Brown-Forman in 1936 before being discontinued some 30 years later, and it wasn't until 2018 that Brown-Forman brought it back — reviving the original King of Kentucky label as way to pay homage to its past and filling the bottles with whiskeys from its archived barrels. Every year since, King of Kentucky has released a bottle from its rare, single barrel inventory — each one unique from the last. Without any defined annual volume, along with the personal craftsmanship put into every release, there's no telling how much inventory the brand will release. Just know they'll be very limited and highly coveted.
For instance, the King of Kentucky 2024 single barrel release found at Costco had a slightly larger inventory than in past years — with 5,100 bottles compared to the previous year's 3,800. While still relatively limited, the difference wasn't necessarily reflected in the price or the age. Interestingly, the 2024 release cost more, retailing for $350 compared to the previous year's "suggested" retail price of $300 despite showcasing the same 16 year barrel age. But, the real difference is in the taste. With notes of dark chocolate and sweet coconut, if any release defends King of Kentucky's status as one of the most sought after bourbons, and the true difference each individual barrel makes, it's the 2024 release.