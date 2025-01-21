The Pho Restaurant Chain Recommended By Anthony Bourdain
Pho is a fragrant Vietnamese classic, a noodle-meets-soup that popped up in the 20th century and has been taking the world by storm ever since. Anthony Bourdain never hid his affection for the dish. And despite sampling versions of pho worldwide, one small U.S.-based chain in particular got the celebrity chef's stamp of approval: Pho 75 in Philadelphia. He stumbled across the venue when filming a Philadelphia-based episode of "The Layover," (quite literally) lapping up a bowl for breakfast on day two of filming. The chef's reviews didn't just stay on camera, though. Taking to X, the beloved chef and TV personality had some wise words: "Pho 75 for breakfast. Hangover much better now."
A short but sweet endorsement, it's a recommendation worth remembering. Other customers rave about Pho 75's bowls, too – their cut beef slices, flavorful broth, and noodles cooked to perfection are among the feedback. The lime addition is another praise point. While inherently focused on providing the steamiest, most authentic bowls of beef pho possible, the chain is far from a one-trick pony. There's even an aromatic vegetarian pho recipe to sample — just remember it's cash only.
What makes good pho?
There's no denying that Bourdain knew his stuff; the man was a passionate pho-connoisseur. In one episode of "A Cook's Tour," he praised specific aspects of an alluring-looking beef pho. "A good bowl of pho will always make me happy," Bourdain stated. When it does, he positively noted the chili and lime juice topping and shimmering broth. "You've got this wonderful textural Disneyland of a little chewy, a little tender, a little meaty," he revealed. It's a hit.
Good pho is a subjective statement to many extents. However, some general high-flying signs of success include great-quality fish sauce, grilled ginger, and careful choices of meat cuts. Tackling the dish yourself? Always parboil the meat to achieve the utmost flavor and avoid over-processed noodles; fresh is best. One of the mistakes you need to avoid when making pho at home is treating the broth as a mere ingredient. It's not, as Bourdain revealed, and instead, it should be a shimmering full show. Your approach to heating the broth (specifically simmering, not boiling) can impact the transparency, and its flavor is hugely shaped by bone choice. Keep that all in mind next time you tackle an easy chicken pho recipe or beefy bowl of goodness. There's more to the dish than initially meets the eye.