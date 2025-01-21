The Pho Restaurant Chain Recommended By Anthony Bourdain

Pho is a fragrant Vietnamese classic, a noodle-meets-soup that popped up in the 20th century and has been taking the world by storm ever since. Anthony Bourdain never hid his affection for the dish. And despite sampling versions of pho worldwide, one small U.S.-based chain in particular got the celebrity chef's stamp of approval: Pho 75 in Philadelphia. He stumbled across the venue when filming a Philadelphia-based episode of "The Layover," (quite literally) lapping up a bowl for breakfast on day two of filming. The chef's reviews didn't just stay on camera, though. Taking to X, the beloved chef and TV personality had some wise words: "Pho 75 for breakfast. Hangover much better now."

Advertisement

A short but sweet endorsement, it's a recommendation worth remembering. Other customers rave about Pho 75's bowls, too – their cut beef slices, flavorful broth, and noodles cooked to perfection are among the feedback. The lime addition is another praise point. While inherently focused on providing the steamiest, most authentic bowls of beef pho possible, the chain is far from a one-trick pony. There's even an aromatic vegetarian pho recipe to sample — just remember it's cash only.