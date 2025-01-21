How Hard-Boiled Egg Yolks Can Add A Crunch To Your Salad

They don't just belong in a Niçoise salad; hard-boiled eggs are a great addition to any salad, regardless of the ingredients. They're a prime source of protein, and on their own, they add a soft texture to break up all crunchy lettuce and vegetables. But we're big fans of the ultra-crunchy salad; to us, there's no such thing as "too crunchy." A crunchy salad just means there's no shortage of fresh ingredients. If you're with us on this one, let your hard-boiled egg yolks join the crunch craze, too. Simply turn them into croutons and watch as your hard-boiled eggs go from being a simple side ingredient to the star of the show.

This creative way to use hard-boiled egg yolks comes from recipe developer Debra Clark from the Bowl Me Over blog, who gave us some of her best tips for working with egg yolks. To turn your egg yolks into crispy croutons, mix the yolks in a bowl with a bit of flour, herbs, and cheese. Once you've made a nice mixture, shape them into cubes. You can make them however big you want, but if you're planning to use them on a salad, smaller cubes might be better so they aren't too overwhelming. Once you've shaped them, roll them in a crispy coating, such as your favorite breadcrumbs, and then to finish, place them in a shallow fryer. Fry them in oil until they crisp up and become golden brown, and then scatter them over your salad.

