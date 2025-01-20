Here's How José Andrés Would Substitute Salt In A Pinch

Salt feels irreplaceable. It balances flavor, reduces moisture through osmosis, tenderizes texture, and can even act as an abrasive to clean iron pans. There are so many surprising ways to use salt. But what happens if you run out mid-cooking? Is there a way to substitute the integral seasoning in a pinch? José Andrés spilled the beans — or the grinders — on his podcast, Longer Tables, suggesting "Just add more spices. Play with the spices." He advises, "Just play until you find the one that ... excites you." Turmeric, ginger, chillies, and black pepper are all spices with the oomph to help you overlook a salt-less dish.

As a specific recommendation, there's one particular spice Andrés steers towards: "I like black pepper, but you make sure it's fresh and make sure it's very fine. And this is a good substitute for salt." The spice is actually deemed as a healthier alternative, reducing excess sodium intake while imparting a warming quality to foods. As versatile as cooking with salt is, there's no reason to flap if facing an empty cupboard. Its irreplaceability is one of the false facts about salt that you should unlearn today.