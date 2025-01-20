Here's How José Andrés Would Substitute Salt In A Pinch
Salt feels irreplaceable. It balances flavor, reduces moisture through osmosis, tenderizes texture, and can even act as an abrasive to clean iron pans. There are so many surprising ways to use salt. But what happens if you run out mid-cooking? Is there a way to substitute the integral seasoning in a pinch? José Andrés spilled the beans — or the grinders — on his podcast, Longer Tables, suggesting "Just add more spices. Play with the spices." He advises, "Just play until you find the one that ... excites you." Turmeric, ginger, chillies, and black pepper are all spices with the oomph to help you overlook a salt-less dish.
As a specific recommendation, there's one particular spice Andrés steers towards: "I like black pepper, but you make sure it's fresh and make sure it's very fine. And this is a good substitute for salt." The spice is actually deemed as a healthier alternative, reducing excess sodium intake while imparting a warming quality to foods. As versatile as cooking with salt is, there's no reason to flap if facing an empty cupboard. Its irreplaceability is one of the false facts about salt that you should unlearn today.
What are the benefits of substituting salt?
The verdict is out: It is possible to effectively substitute salt in a pinch. But are there any specific benefits of doing so? We brushed on the pros of limiting sodium intake, a strategy helpful for reducing your risk of strokes and heart disease. However, there's a wealth of research available on the negative implications of consuming extreme levels of salt, including an increased risk of stomach cancer and even potential overdose. Substituting salt with spices reduces these dangers while introducing potential new health benefits. For instance, black peppercorn claims to have cancer-fighting properties and cayenne has possible benefits to help with weight management. Salt is a useful tool in cooking, but moderation is key. Don't be blinded to mixing things up, either; variety is the spice of life.
Besides, not all social scenarios warrant a heavy dash from a nearby salt pot. It's actually worth considering when it is offensive to salt your food. Some diners prefer dishes that are saltless anyway, taking to platforms like Reddit to rant over their controversial opinion. There's also the age-old question: How much is too much salt? FDA guidelines caution against consuming over a teaspoon of table salt a day (more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium). If your daily habits are brushing on the side of excess, it might be time to take a longer look at your spice rack. Black pepper, anyone?