Angel Dust Is The Southwestern Spice Rub Your Burger Is Begging For
Jerk spice, Cajun seasoning, za'atar ... the list goes on for the many seasoning blends and spice rubs that any cook can use in a variety of ways on an array of dishes like burgers. Out of the bunch, a spice rub that you might not be too familiar with is angel dust. The mixture might sound like it's meant to be sprinkled atop a festive dessert, but it's actually a savory spice rub with a hint of sweetness that can elevate your next batch of burgers with bold flavor profiles.
Angel dust is popular in the Southwest and leans into regional flavors with an extensive blend of spices. There are likely subtle recipe variations, but the core of the blend requires the following household spices: Smoked or Hungarian paprika, black and cayenne peppers, salt, mustard and chipotle powders, coriander, dried Mexican oregano, cumin, granulated garlic, and brown sugar for sweetness. It might sound like a lot, but there's also a similar version called magic dust that skips some of the ingredients like Mexican oregano and chipotle powder, but it's essentially the same blend. No matter what spice you might skip, the rub works well on burgers because it will pass on a blend of spicy, savory, and slightly sweet flavors to the beef with one simple mixture.
How to make and use angel dust
Find a recipe online for the precise measurements of the spices needed to make homemade angel dust spice rub, or make it easy and buy a store-bought version. There are perks to making homemade spice blends like having control over the flavors — but if you make it yourself, don't use equal parts of each spice because some, like cayenne pepper, go further than others in the blend. Some recipes lean in heavy with the paprika whereas other spices are equal like brown sugar, mustard powder, ground coriander, and oregano.
Now, let's get to those burgers that will benefit from angel dust. The best way to evenly incorporate the spices is to mix the blend with the ground beef and other additions before you cook. Try it with our easy smash burger or smoky chipotle burger recipes. There are also some toppings that will lean into the Southwestern inspiration like sliced avocado for creaminess, jalapeños for more spice, sauteed bell peppers and onions, or pickled red onion for tang. And to offset the spice levels, don't forget a dollop of mayonnaise on top of your burgers amped up with angel dust spice rub.