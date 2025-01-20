Angel Dust Is The Southwestern Spice Rub Your Burger Is Begging For

Jerk spice, Cajun seasoning, za'atar ... the list goes on for the many seasoning blends and spice rubs that any cook can use in a variety of ways on an array of dishes like burgers. Out of the bunch, a spice rub that you might not be too familiar with is angel dust. The mixture might sound like it's meant to be sprinkled atop a festive dessert, but it's actually a savory spice rub with a hint of sweetness that can elevate your next batch of burgers with bold flavor profiles.

Advertisement

Angel dust is popular in the Southwest and leans into regional flavors with an extensive blend of spices. There are likely subtle recipe variations, but the core of the blend requires the following household spices: Smoked or Hungarian paprika, black and cayenne peppers, salt, mustard and chipotle powders, coriander, dried Mexican oregano, cumin, granulated garlic, and brown sugar for sweetness. It might sound like a lot, but there's also a similar version called magic dust that skips some of the ingredients like Mexican oregano and chipotle powder, but it's essentially the same blend. No matter what spice you might skip, the rub works well on burgers because it will pass on a blend of spicy, savory, and slightly sweet flavors to the beef with one simple mixture.

Advertisement