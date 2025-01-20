The Worst Food At Golden Corral Buffets Should Be A Crowd Pleaser
Everyone loves a good buffet, but the clue's in the phrase: That's assuming that the dishes are actually crowd pleasers. Bad buffet food is a hellish scenario for foodies. Tasting Table launched a (totally selfless) investigation into the most popular Golden Corral buffet items, ranked worst to best. And unfortunately, both the mashed potato and gravy fell short of expectations. The reviewer stressed that the iconic duo weren't the worst they'd ever tasted, but oversalting really sabotaged their taste profiles. On top of that, the textures were off: The potato was dry and the gravy was gelatinous. Perhaps the bar is set too high for these classic dishes, and as a franchise, it's certainly important to recognize that Golden Corral standards will vary across different locations. Still, taste tests don't lie; the gluggy concoction really dampens the experience. Sound the alarm. You could be looking at the downfall of two backbone staples of Golden Corral's buffet tables.
While customers online were less dish-specific in their criticism of the chain, the general consensus is similar. "Okay" is never the word a restaurant owner wants to hear about their menu, but Golden Corral's buffet falls safely into this lackluster category. But at least it's light on the wallet. The secret of what to eat is simply one of the facts you need to know about Golden Corral's all-you-can-eat buffet.
What's behind this potato and gravy flop?
Where there's a flop, there's a reason. In Golden Corral's case, the cause of its poor potato and gravy performance lies in its production processes and serving style. Dry potato? A result of the mash waiting for hours. And its shuddering saltiness? It's usually down to instant packet origins; Golden Corral doesn't always make mashed potato from scratch. Tasting Table's reviewer was on the right track. It's worth noting that unheated hot food is one of the red flags at a buffet that should make you turn around. If the mash is cold and dry, it's best left on the buffet table.
The saltiness of the gravy is unfortunate — perhaps a slip of the hand or another premade packet scandal. But the gelatinous texture is easy to explain; gravy often congeals when cooled as starches begin to swell. To give Golden Corral the benefit of the doubt, this can happen to anyone. Some cooling is inevitable when running a buffet service, although there's no denying the importance of regularly changing dishes. However, the mistake is also more common after overcooking or poor ingredient ratios (like heavy-handed amounts of flour).
Still fancy dining at Golden Corral? Tasting Table's reviewer scored fried chicken at the top spot, with fried shrimp at a close second. There were no textural issues, just herby and crispy batter. Rumor has it that Golden Corral's Southern food is where it comes into its own.