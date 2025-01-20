The Worst Food At Golden Corral Buffets Should Be A Crowd Pleaser

Everyone loves a good buffet, but the clue's in the phrase: That's assuming that the dishes are actually crowd pleasers. Bad buffet food is a hellish scenario for foodies. Tasting Table launched a (totally selfless) investigation into the most popular Golden Corral buffet items, ranked worst to best. And unfortunately, both the mashed potato and gravy fell short of expectations. The reviewer stressed that the iconic duo weren't the worst they'd ever tasted, but oversalting really sabotaged their taste profiles. On top of that, the textures were off: The potato was dry and the gravy was gelatinous. Perhaps the bar is set too high for these classic dishes, and as a franchise, it's certainly important to recognize that Golden Corral standards will vary across different locations. Still, taste tests don't lie; the gluggy concoction really dampens the experience. Sound the alarm. You could be looking at the downfall of two backbone staples of Golden Corral's buffet tables.

While customers online were less dish-specific in their criticism of the chain, the general consensus is similar. "Okay" is never the word a restaurant owner wants to hear about their menu, but Golden Corral's buffet falls safely into this lackluster category. But at least it's light on the wallet. The secret of what to eat is simply one of the facts you need to know about Golden Corral's all-you-can-eat buffet.