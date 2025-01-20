What To Consider Before Cooking Stir-Fry On An Electric Stove

Out of all the tips you need to know to make the perfect stir-fry, high heat is an essential component. The heat factor is important for the dish because it allows the bite-sized vegetables and meats to cook quickly without losing texture or color. Anyone who has an electric stove knows it can be tricky to master stir-fries. The trick is to know which burner is the hottest — and when it's ready to cook. That's why you might want to do some prep work to figure out which burner heats fastest.

Advertisement

If you already know which burner on your electric stove heats the best, go with that one. However, if you don't know, an easy test to perform is to set all of the burners to high, then put a pot of water on each one and see which boils the fastest. The burner that makes the water boil first is the one to use to cook your stir-fry. It's all about the Maillard reaction to get that caramelization, and the strongest heat source is what achieves this best.

Another useful tip for cooking stir-fries on electric stove tops is using the right pan. A traditional curve-bottomed wok, which is the usual vessel to make the Asian dish, isn't going to cut the mustard here as not enough of the pan will be in touch with the heat source. Ideally, you need a wok that's specifically designed for electric hobs, which will have a flat base in order to get as hot as possible on the burner. This HexClad hybrid pan will do a good job, but it's not cheap at nearly $120. Alternatively this flat-based Todlabe carbon steel wok for under $50 is designed for electric, induction, and gas hobs.

Advertisement