The Lid Hack You Absolutely Need For Store-Bought Pie Crust

Premade, store-bought pie crust is guaranteed to save you time. Even if it doesn't quite have the special touch that homemade crust does, you know you're buying something that will hold your pie filling and bake up well. But your pie crust purchase might come with something else that you hadn't even accounted for: A built-in pie cover. That piece of clear plastic in the packaging that presses up against the inside of the pie crust keeps the crust intact on the grocery store shelf, but it can also double as a pie cover for easy storage and transportation once your pie is made.

Advertisement

When you unwrap your crust, refrain from immediately throwing out all the plastic. Keep the inner pie-shape holder and set it aside until your pie is done. To use it, turn the plastic over so that it rests on top of the edge of the aluminum pan, and fold the aluminum overhang over the plastic to keep the lid in place. The cover doesn't touch the top of the pie, so you don't have to worry about the surface of your pie getting dinged or smudged as can happen with plastic wrap.