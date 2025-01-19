The Lid Hack You Absolutely Need For Store-Bought Pie Crust
Premade, store-bought pie crust is guaranteed to save you time. Even if it doesn't quite have the special touch that homemade crust does, you know you're buying something that will hold your pie filling and bake up well. But your pie crust purchase might come with something else that you hadn't even accounted for: A built-in pie cover. That piece of clear plastic in the packaging that presses up against the inside of the pie crust keeps the crust intact on the grocery store shelf, but it can also double as a pie cover for easy storage and transportation once your pie is made.
When you unwrap your crust, refrain from immediately throwing out all the plastic. Keep the inner pie-shape holder and set it aside until your pie is done. To use it, turn the plastic over so that it rests on top of the edge of the aluminum pan, and fold the aluminum overhang over the plastic to keep the lid in place. The cover doesn't touch the top of the pie, so you don't have to worry about the surface of your pie getting dinged or smudged as can happen with plastic wrap.
Elevate store-bought crust for gourmet level pies
One of the biggest tips on how to choose the best store-bought pie crust is to read the ingredients; choose one that has butter as one of the first items in the list, if possible. Even if you didn't do that, don't fret. You can elevate store-bought pie crust with a surprising three-ingredient wash: Simply mix up some bourbon, melted butter, and vanilla and brush it on for an egg-free glaze before baking. This bourbon mixture makes store-bought pie crust taste homemade by ensuring it stays moist even after it's baked. Brush the mix on the entire inside surface of the crust before filling and baking it.
Whether your easy-to-use pie crust is filled with meringue, topped with fruit and a latticed layer of crust, or is just a plain old pumpkin pie, that plastic cover will come in handy when it's time to throw it in the fridge or bring it over to a friend's house. And to save even more bother, you can order pie crusts online, like these Marie Callender preservative-free frozen ones. And psst: If you use our tip and peel any stickers off the packaging, it might even pass as homemade.