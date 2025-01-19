Avoid Clumpy Hot Chocolate With This Ingredient Swap

A rich mug of steaming hot chocolate is one of the most comforting treats you can give yourself, and that means you'll want to make any ingredient swap you can to avoid anything that will sully that joy. The most basic choices for hot chocolate are things like milk versus water, or how sweet you want it, but despite only involving a few ingredients there are actually a lot of choices you can make for yourself. You can add depth with a little vanilla, or make it creamier with a dash of cornstarch, and of course, you have a lot to think about when it comes to chocolate. Classic American hot chocolate is hot cocoa from powder or a packet, and while that is quick and convenient, it can also mean a less smooth or even clumpy brew. That's why, for one of many reasons, you should consider using chocolate bars instead.

While it may take a little longer than whisking in a powder, melting chunks of chocolate into hot milk ensures the creamiest, smoothest cup of hot chocolate you've ever had. All it takes is a few minutes of lightly simmering your milk, adding the chocolate, and slowly whisking until the chocolate melts and the mixture comes back to a simmer. Not only will you avoid clumps, but the additional cocoa butter in bar chocolate will make it your beverage extra silky and decadent.