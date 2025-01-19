The Creamy Soup You Should Be Adding Bourbon To

Complicated as it may sound, adding bourbon to your soup is a no-fuss step. You won't need much, either. For every 1.5 pounds of tomato, just 2 ounces of bourbon is sufficient. After you have sauteed the aromatics and stirred in the tomatoes, add the bourbon along with other seasonings, and cook until you get a thick mixture. Then, pour in whichever creamy product you use (heavy cream, coconut milk, half-and-half, etc.) and stir everything together. With an immersion blender, blend until the texture is as smooth and creamy as desired.

Advertisement

Your creative streak doesn't have to end there. If you haven't used up all of the ingredients, consider making a bourbon tomato jam. Not only is it a fantastic way to tie the grilled cheese sandwich in with the soup, but you can also save it to add a special twist to future dishes. Of course, a bourbon-infused grilled cheese sandwich isn't such a bad idea, either. And it's even better when the execution is surprisingly easy: Just mix the butter with the bourbon before you spread it onto the bread for grilling.

With just a few small tweaks here and there, you can also make this soup a delightful appetizer. Divide it into shot glasses and add grilled cheese rims to seal the deal. You can even turn the leftover soup into a creamy dip and keep it company with spicy popcorn, grilled cheese croutons, crostini bread, and anything else your heart (and taste buds) desire.

Advertisement