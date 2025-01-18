Jacques Pépin's Famous Soufflé Is Based On His Mother's Mistake
Soufflé recipes can be made to be savory or sweet, but the light, fluffy texture is a common denominator for the dish. Understandably, soufflé recipes can intimidate at-home chefs, as a practiced hand is required to whisk a velvety roux and whip up egg whites to a ready-to-bake perfection. Sometimes mistakes lead to brilliant inventions, however, and such is the case with Jacques Pépin's Maman's cheese soufflé. The finished presentation looks impressive, and that is long before the first bite of these edible clouds is first tasted.
When Chef Jacques Pépin's mother attempted to make the dish as a young cook, as he shared with Food Network, she skipped over the step of separating the eggs, instead whipping up both yolks and egg whites to fold together with the other soufflé ingredients. Thankfully, the unintended mishap worked, and the fluffy soufflé not only gloriously rose in the oven but offered a pretty golden color that captivated the diners at the table.
An approachable recipe for an intimidating dish
While a perfectly puffy lemon soufflé or Pépin's own chocolate soufflés topped with an orange sauce may be better served by using an only egg whites approach, savory soufflé dishes that lead with cheeses and vegetables may benefit from Pépin's mother's renegade all-egg-in style. Admittedly, this throw-it-all-in method of using eggs may not result in the same kind of light and airy texture as other soufflé recipes, but Pépin's recipe is delicious, nonetheless. Plus, the grated Gruyère cheese and chopped chives Pépin adds to the buttery, eggy recipe to create a fresh, herby-tasting experience that is a home run at breakfast or when served as part of a dinner menu.
For those preparing to host guests, Pépin's easy-to-make soufflé grants cooks the permission of beating eggs directly into white sauce in a recipe that can be made a day in advance. This not only reduces prep time on entertaining days but also offers an approachable route to a recipe that is commonly sidestepped by aspiring chefs.