Jacques Pépin's Famous Soufflé Is Based On His Mother's Mistake

Soufflé recipes can be made to be savory or sweet, but the light, fluffy texture is a common denominator for the dish. Understandably, soufflé recipes can intimidate at-home chefs, as a practiced hand is required to whisk a velvety roux and whip up egg whites to a ready-to-bake perfection. Sometimes mistakes lead to brilliant inventions, however, and such is the case with Jacques Pépin's Maman's cheese soufflé. The finished presentation looks impressive, and that is long before the first bite of these edible clouds is first tasted.

Advertisement

When Chef Jacques Pépin's mother attempted to make the dish as a young cook, as he shared with Food Network, she skipped over the step of separating the eggs, instead whipping up both yolks and egg whites to fold together with the other soufflé ingredients. Thankfully, the unintended mishap worked, and the fluffy soufflé not only gloriously rose in the oven but offered a pretty golden color that captivated the diners at the table.