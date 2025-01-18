Here's The Subtle Difference Between Mezcal And Sotol

If you love spirits from the Southwest and Mexico you've likely become a fan of mezcal in recent years, but another liquor with some interesting differences named sotol hasn't been far behind it. As tequila's popularity has exploded in the U.S. — surpassing whiskey to become the second best selling spirit behind vodka — interest in other regional liquors distilled from the agave plant has followed. Mezcal was the first to be embraced north of the border, as the spirit is directly related to tequila and shares a similar flavor profile with its additional signature smokiness. Mezcal is actually the original agave liquor, predating even tequila, and has been brewed by family distillers since the 16th century. But over the last decade bartenders and distillers have discovered another hidden gem: Sotol.

Despite its own long history, sotol has remained mostly a small batch regional drink, which is made in the Northern Mexican states of Chihuahua, Durango and Coahuila, with smaller scale production in the border regions of Texas and New Mexico. The big thing that makes sotol different from mezcal is the plant it's brewed from; instead of agave, it uses a related plant named dasylirion, which is also called desert spoon in English, or sotol in Spanish. While sotol shares some production similarities with mezcal, the base is a different plant that grows in unique climates and produces a spirit with a truly unique flavor.