Why Whole Foods Stopped Serving Its Beloved Breakfast Buffet Nationwide

More or less, Whole Foods only serves its breakfast buffets in locations where it makes economic sense. While that does take away some of the convenience of knowing you can stop into any store on any given morning and get a hot breakfast (as long as it's before 11 am and they haven't already switched to lunch), all hope isn't lost. There are still some locations out there where that's still possible. For instance, Whole Foods locations located on college campuses or nearby hospitals and office buildings, tend to be more likely to serve breakfast because they have the amount of regular customers to financially support it.

Advertisement

While some locations serve a limited breakfast menu, many employees have reported that their stores in California, Colorado, Indiana and both the south and northeast of the United States serve a full breakfast buffet. But, that isn't to say you'll find all of the same popular Whole Foods hot bar items you could before. Ranging between $8.99 and $13.99 per pound, you might find anything from biscuits and gravy and breakfast potatoes or hashbrowns and crispy bacon, breakfast sausages, egg scrambles, and pancakes. Customers seem to really enjoy the burritos and the $5 breakfast sandwiches in particular, which seem to be more consistently served than other items, but you still might not find them at every location.

Advertisement