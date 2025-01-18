The 2 Types Of Dunkin' Drinks You Can't Order Decaf
Dunkin' has plenty of caffeine-free options — just ask our taste tester who ranked 11 of them. Many of those drinks are also coffee-free, like the strawberry Coolatta and Hibiscus Kiss Herbal Infusion tea. But, if you're a coffee drinker looking to cut the caffeine from your order, you should know that there are a couple of Dunkin' offerings you can't order decaf: the cold brew, and the frozen coffee. There's a pretty plausible way to explain this.
Because cold brew requires hours to steep, Dunkin' prepares it in batches ahead of time. You'll find this is common at other cafes, too. You'll also find that it's almost always made with caffeinated beans. Although it can certainly be made with decaf beans too, that's just the norm at most coffee shops. Baristas simply don't have any way to make you a decaffeinated option on the spot. However, you might consider asking for a decaf Americano or iced coffee instead.
As for the frozen coffee, the reasoning is sort of similar in that the coffee used to make it is actually frozen and blended in the form of ice with the rest of the ingredients. This means, again, that it's prepared ahead of time, presumably giving baristas no decaf alternative to reach for. But, you could always opt for another frozen drink like the frozen chocolate, instead. You just won't get any of that coffee flavor.
Ordering decaf coffee drinks at Dunkin'
While decaf cold brew and frozen coffee might be off of the menu, Dunkin' has plenty of caffeine-free options if you're craving the taste of coffee. However, you'll have to stick with drinks that workers can make on the fly. Dunkin' does carry decaffeinated coffee beans, and some employees have posted on Reddit to say they usually keep a small pot of it brewing. As long as they haven't run out of it (or it got cold), the barista should be able to hand you hot or iced decaf coffee. The same goes for any espresso based beverage.
As long as there are decaf beans in stock, all the barista has to do is swap them out for the regular kind that they usually use when they pack the espresso machine and pull the shot. The flavor may not come out as bold as caffeinated espresso beans, though. (The decaffeination process gives them a lighter density, meaning they burn more easily and therefore can't roast as long). Some people actually think Dunkin's decaf coffee and espresso are superior to the regular versions. But, considering our taste testers ranked Dunkin's caffeinated iced Americano as the worst iced drink on the menu, that's not saying much.
Dunkin's decaf beans are sure to brew a lighter, and less acidic brew than what they typically serve. Still, it might not be a bad idea to experiment with some delicious flavor shot ideas for your next Dunkin' order — just to be safe.