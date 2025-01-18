The 2 Types Of Dunkin' Drinks You Can't Order Decaf

Dunkin' has plenty of caffeine-free options — just ask our taste tester who ranked 11 of them. Many of those drinks are also coffee-free, like the strawberry Coolatta and Hibiscus Kiss Herbal Infusion tea. But, if you're a coffee drinker looking to cut the caffeine from your order, you should know that there are a couple of Dunkin' offerings you can't order decaf: the cold brew, and the frozen coffee. There's a pretty plausible way to explain this.

Advertisement

Because cold brew requires hours to steep, Dunkin' prepares it in batches ahead of time. You'll find this is common at other cafes, too. You'll also find that it's almost always made with caffeinated beans. Although it can certainly be made with decaf beans too, that's just the norm at most coffee shops. Baristas simply don't have any way to make you a decaffeinated option on the spot. However, you might consider asking for a decaf Americano or iced coffee instead.

As for the frozen coffee, the reasoning is sort of similar in that the coffee used to make it is actually frozen and blended in the form of ice with the rest of the ingredients. This means, again, that it's prepared ahead of time, presumably giving baristas no decaf alternative to reach for. But, you could always opt for another frozen drink like the frozen chocolate, instead. You just won't get any of that coffee flavor.

Advertisement