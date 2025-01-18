How To Store Opened Canned Vegetables So They Last Longer

In the past, we've shared tips for properly storing canned goods — mostly focused on where to put cans before you open them. We've also written about why it's a bad idea to keep leftovers in the original can, since an opened can doesn't seal tightly enough to protect your food. However, with some canned vegetables, you simply won't use the whole container in a single meal. So what's the best way to save the rest until you need them? Transfer your leftover canned vegetables to food-safe containers and put them in the fridge.

Advertisement

For peak freshness and flavor, choose containers with a good seal. This locks the food away from air and moisture to prevent bacteria, mold, and yeast from creating unpleasant surprises like discoloration, smells, or fuzzy textures when you lift the lid. It also keeps the vegetables from drying out or absorbing odors from other foods around them — like those chopped onions in the next dish. Properly stored, beans, corn, peas, and other low-acid veggies should last for three to four days in the fridge, while high-acid foods like tomatoes, sauerkraut, and vegetables canned in vinegar will last up to a week. If you need longer storage, you can also freeze them for up to a year, defrosting them slowly in the fridge or cooking them right away.

Advertisement