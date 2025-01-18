The Worst Boxed Beef Broth On Store Shelves Is Also Too Pricey

A reliable and versatile beef broth is a must-have in any pantry. It's the perfect way to punch up a recipe with rich flavor and can even be warmed and sipped on its own for a nutritious beverage. But selecting the right broth can really make or break a dish, so you'll want to choose carefully. After ranking eight popular beef broths, we recommend avoiding the Whole Foods 365 brand.

We found the Whole Foods brand beef broth to be sorely lacking in that rich, meaty flavor that you're looking for with beef broth. Where salt content may be a concern in most broths, this one could have actually benefitted from the depth of flavor that can be unlocked with a little extra salt. We also couldn't help but notice the thin and watery texture of this broth compared to a thicker and more viscous texture that you'd typically expect from a slow-simmered broth. Whole Foods 365 brand beef broth also fell at the bottom of our rankings partially because the price point (around $2.99 to $3.99, depending on location) was on the higher end compared to other brands on the list. It just goes to show expensive doesn't always equal good. In fact, the first-place spot went to the most affordable broth we ranked, which was Target's Good & Gather brand ($1.49).

