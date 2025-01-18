The Worst Boxed Beef Broth On Store Shelves Is Also Too Pricey
A reliable and versatile beef broth is a must-have in any pantry. It's the perfect way to punch up a recipe with rich flavor and can even be warmed and sipped on its own for a nutritious beverage. But selecting the right broth can really make or break a dish, so you'll want to choose carefully. After ranking eight popular beef broths, we recommend avoiding the Whole Foods 365 brand.
We found the Whole Foods brand beef broth to be sorely lacking in that rich, meaty flavor that you're looking for with beef broth. Where salt content may be a concern in most broths, this one could have actually benefitted from the depth of flavor that can be unlocked with a little extra salt. We also couldn't help but notice the thin and watery texture of this broth compared to a thicker and more viscous texture that you'd typically expect from a slow-simmered broth. Whole Foods 365 brand beef broth also fell at the bottom of our rankings partially because the price point (around $2.99 to $3.99, depending on location) was on the higher end compared to other brands on the list. It just goes to show expensive doesn't always equal good. In fact, the first-place spot went to the most affordable broth we ranked, which was Target's Good & Gather brand ($1.49).
Convenience is key, but homemade broth is unmatched
Look, making a great homemade broth takes time. That's why the premade boxed versions are so convenient and appealing. And, sure, they're nice to have on hand in a soup emergency, but you can have the best of both worlds by making and then freezing a large batch of homemade broth. Beef broth, although time-consuming, is simple to make and requires minimal effort. The key is to make sure that you're choosing a kind of beef bone that is rich in collagen like neck bones, knuckles, shanks, or short ribs.
Once your broth is made, you can store it in the freezer in tightly sealed plastic food storage bags or Mason jars (remember that if you're storing it in a jar you'll need to leave a little bit of room for the liquid to expand once frozen). Freezing the broth can help preserve all of those coveted vitamins and minerals that it's packed with, but try not to thaw and refreeze, as this can eventually degrade the nutrients. Skip the trouble of buying a disappointing broth from the store and whip up a batch yourself. If you get all of the ingredients in the pot in the morning, by evening time you'll have a delicious, nutritious, and warm bone broth that can be frozen and stored for future use.